Wow! The Archies: Khushi Kapoor talks about building bonds with co-stars; 'We were forced to spend…'

MUMBAI: One of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year, The Archies by Zoya Akhtar, is scheduled to hit theatres in December. Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, and Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Boney Kapoor, all will make their acting debuts with The Archies.

Along with Yuvraj Menda, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and others, the film features a strong cast. In a recent interview, Khushi plays Betty in The Archies discussed the similarities between herself and her on-screen persona. She also mentioned how quickly she developed a bond with her co-stars.

The question of whether Khushi Kapoor is a "goody two-shoes" like her on-screen persona Betty was asked. She responded, “'I'd like to think so. I think we were cast because there was so much of us that we had in our characters. There's a lot about Betty that I see in myself as well, and I think I found that out the more I played her. I think she is very sweet and empathetic but is also sensitive sometimes. And she is really caring, but sometimes she can tend to put other people's needs ahead of hers. So, I think I kind of identified with certain parts of her a lot the more I played her.”

She was also questioned how long it took for her to 'break the ice' and form a gang with her co-stars. As they were working on the movie together all day, every day, Khushi retorted that it didn't take very long at all.

She said, “We were forced to spend so much time together, and just going through the same experience made us bond so much. I think especially doing acting workshops together made us open up and be vulnerable with each other. I think towards the end of the shoot we were just kind of moving in a small herd everywhere together.”

The Archies is a coming-of-age musical that takes audiences to the made-up hill town of Riverdale as it chronicles the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton. The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion through the eyes of the distinctive Anglo-Indian community.

The Archies, which is directed by Zoya Akhtar and features Reema Kagti, is funded by Akhtar and Kagti under their own banner, Tiger Baby Films. The movie is slated to make its Netflix debut on December 7.

Credits - Pinkvilla