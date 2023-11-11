Wow! The climax of Tiger 3 is the setup of Tiger vs Pathaan?

MUMBAI:Upcoming movie Tiger 3 is currently the talk of the town, the movie is all set to hit the big screen in less than 24 hours. The movie which also has Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the leading role is directed by Band Baaja Barat and Fan director Maneesh Sharma. As we all know, Tiger 3 is one of the important movies coming from the YRF Spy Universe after the movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.

The hype of the movie is sky high and the fans are eagerly looking forward to see some great crossovers in the movie as we know the movie will have superstar Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and if we go by the latest reports, the movie will also have Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from the movie War.

Also read- What! Jr NTR to shoot his action scenes in War 2 without body doubles in January

And now there is another news which is floating all over the Internet since morning. There are many reports which are saying that the climax of the movie Tiger 3 will be the base and the set of for the upcoming movie Tiger vs Pathaan. Indeed, Tiger Vs Pathaan is another much talked about movie coming from the Spy Universe where we are going to see a great face off between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

And now there are many reports which are saying that the climax of the movie Tiger 3 will be the base and the setup of the movie Tiger Vs Pathaan. So can we expect few glimpses or the premise of the movie Tiger versus Pathaan in Tiger 3. How excited are you with this news and for the movie Tiger 3? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of xinema, OTT and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Also read- Stunning! Janhvi Kapoor is looking stunning as she preps for her Diwali, check out the latest photoshoot