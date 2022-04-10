Wow! “There is no competition” says Chiranjeevi on his film GodFather clasing with Akkineni Nagarjuna’s ‘The Ghost’

The trailers of both films have received rave reviews from netizens.

MUMBAI: On the auspicious day of Dussehra and Vijayadashami, South superstar Chiranjeevi's film GodFather and Akkineni Nagarjuna's The Ghost will release, thereby having a clash at the boxoffice. Both the films are big budget action films and will release on the same day, i.e 5th October 2022.

When asked about how he feels about the clash of his film with The Ghost, veteran South superstar Chiranjeevi told a news portal, “There is no competition with Nagarjuna. Both the films are unique and we are trying to showcase our talent in it and prove ourselves.’

Nagarjuna on his part said that both films have a different flavor and genre. To him, both will do very well and be blockbusters so there is no stress. Speaking at the press meet event of his film The Ghost, Nagarjuna said, “My dear friend Chiranjeevi's GodFather is also releasing on the October 5 along with The Ghost. I hope both the films become a big hit at the box office.”

GodFather is the Telugu remake of the original Malayalam film titled Lucifer which stars Mohanlal in the leading role. The film was a huge hit. The film also features Bollywood actor Salman Khan and actress Nayanthara in the lead. It is directed by Mohan Raja.

The Ghost also stars Sonal Chauhan and Gul Panag. It is written and directed by Praveen Sattaru. 

Which film are you going to watch?

