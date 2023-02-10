Wow! Trisha Krishnan's dreamy New York trip is definitely attracting eyeballs, take a look

MUMBAI: Trisha Krishnan gave a sneak peek into her recent New York vacation and looks like she had a good time. She took to social media and shared a few photos and videos from her vacation. The actress can't get enough of New York and is one happy girl exploring the city. 

Trisha Krishnan captioned the photos, "Coz I don’t do life without #newyork #summer2023." The actress is seen cycling on the New York roads and enjoying the beautiful city views. She also shared a mirror selfie in a black and white look.

Recently, the Ponniyin Selvan actress was all over the news for her marriage rumors. Reports stated that she was all set to tie the knot with a prominent Malayalam producer. But the actress took to her social media and slammed the rumors. In a post on X (formerly called Twitter), the actress wrote, “Dear you know who you are and your team, keep calm and stop rumoring. Cheers!”

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan is waiting for the release of her upcoming film Road. Written and directed by Arun Vaseegaran, the film will be released in theatres on October 6. The Road Revenge in 462 kms is reportedly based on a real-life story that took place in the early 2000s. Trisha reportedly plays the role of a journalist in the film who is adamant about solving the crime.

She will be seen next in the highly anticipated film Leo with Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kangaraj. Touted to be an action gangster thriller, the project marks the 67th outing of Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan in Tamil cinema. 

Leo also brings back Vijay and Trisha on screen after 15 years. The film is scheduled to release on October 19. The actress is expected to play the female lead in Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi. She is also said to be part of Kamal Haasan's next film with director Mani Ratnam.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

