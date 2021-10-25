Wow! Varun Dhawan and Natasha to embrace parenthood soon?

MUMBAI : Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are indeed among the most loved Bollywood couples of all time. We have seen that the audiences shower a lot of love on this beautiful pair. From their marriage announcement to their post-marriage vacation pictures, they set major couple goals.

Recently, we have seen Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrating the festival of Karva Chauth together.

As we all know, they are childhood sweethearts. They dated for several years and finally tied the knot on 24 January 2021 with only family members and close friends in attendance.

No doubt fans eagerly look forward to the latest updates and news with regard to this lovely couple. Now, we have an amazing piece of information about them.

As per reports, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to embrace parenthood. You heard right. As per the buzz, they will soon welcome a new member into their family.

If this information is true, there will be a celebration among their fans. We eagerly await a confirmation from them.

