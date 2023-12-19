Wow! Veteran actress Tanuja Mukerji discharged from hospital; Details inside!

The 80-year-old actor, known for roles in movies like Jewel Thief and Haathi Mere Saathi, was admitted to a Juhu hospital on Sunday night because of health problems. Earlier, “She is much better and will be discharged in a day or two,” the source told to a popular news portal.
movie_image: 
Tanuja Mukerji

MUMBAI: Tanuja has returned home after being admitted to the hospital in Mumbai yesterday. certainly, A popular news portal contacted the Juhu Criticare Hospital, where she was admitted, earlier. The senior actress was allowed to leave, that's what was reported.

(Also read: Tanuja Mukerji breaks down on Aarambh sets)

Yesterday, the hospital staff informed, "She is under observation. She is doing well. There's nothing to worry about." Now, they said, "She was discharged at 5.30 pm."

According to a source, Tanuja puked at home after eating something, and the family decided to be careful and take her to the physician right away so they could keep an eye on her for a short while.

Tanuja is a well-known actor in the 1960s and 1970s who appeared in several Bengali and Hindi films, including Deya Neya, Teen Bhubaner Pare, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Mere Jeevan Sathi, and Jeene Ki Raah.

In 1950, she debuted in a feature film as a child artist with Hamari Beti, which also marked the beginning of her elder sister Nutan's acting career. Her mother, the seasoned actress Shobhna Samarth, made her directorial debut with the movie.

Tanuja is the mother of actors Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji. She has also acted in television shows Aarambh and Junoon. The 2022 anthology Modern Love: Mumbai on Amazon Prime Video is where Tanuja was last seen.

(Also read: I understand a character from heart, not mind: Tanuja Mukerji)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Times Now

