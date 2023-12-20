Wow! Veteran actress Tanuja Mukerji’s first reply after being discharged from the hospital; Says ‘I am home and very well…’

Tanuja's potential as an actress is boundless. Tanuja was so naturally good as Amar's (Sanjeev Kumar) mistreated wife Mita in Basu Bhattacharya's Anubhav (1971) that it didn't feel like a performance at all. Without a doubt, Tanuja's career in Hindi cinema has been founded around this.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 11:13
movie_image: 
Tanuja Mukerji

MUMBAI: Heave a breath of relief, fans of the immensely talented Tanuja. Since her medical hospitalization in Mumbai, all we have heard so far are rumors about her condition. The talented actress herself has since informed that she has overcome her health crisis, however. Tanuja stated, “I am home and very well. Thank you for the thought.”

(Also read: Tanuja Mukerji breaks down on Aarambh sets)

Tanuja's potential as an actress is boundless. Tanuja was so naturally good as Amar's (Sanjeev Kumar) mistreated wife Mita in Basu Bhattacharya's Anubhav (1971) that it didn't feel like a performance at all. Without a doubt, Tanuja's career in Hindi cinema has been founded around this. And you'll see just how free-spirited and spontaneous she actually was if you see the movie today.

Bengali cinema features a large number of Tanuja's best-known songs and most impressive performances.

Tanuja played the role of Urmila, a Bengali working girl who is gang-raped while on holiday by the sea in Tapa Sinha's remarkable study of rape and its consequences, Adalat O Ekti Meye (1982). She won't stop talking about it, though. Just like Tanuja, she takes on the powerful goons in the court. Tapanda once remarked that Tanuja was the reason he was able to create such a powerful drama.

Tanuja gave a performance in Pitruroon (2013) that defined her career. Tanuja plays the rural widow Bhagirathi in this Marathi masterpiece. She breaks many of the decadent norms of a patriarchal society and becomes a heroine in ways that are outside of the realm of social norms. Nitish Bhardwaj, an actor turned filmmaker, said he couldn't have made this movie without Tanuja.

In 1950, she debuted in a feature film as a child artist with Hamari Beti, which also marked the beginning of her elder sister Nutan's acting career. Her mother, the seasoned actress Shobhna Samarth, made her directorial debut with the movie.

Tanuja is the mother of actors Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji. She has also acted in television shows Aarambh and Junoon. The 2022 anthology Modern Love: Mumbai on Amazon Prime Video is where Tanuja was last seen.

(Also read: I understand a character from heart, not mind: Tanuja Mukerji)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Times Now

Tanisha Mukherji Bollywood Tamil Telugu Kajol Tanuja sssshhh...sarkar Bigg Boss 7 lifestyle fashion Instagram Badle Ki Aag Pati Patni Aur Tawaif Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani Nagin Naukar Biwi Ka Ajay Devgn TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 11:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui breaks down in tears after confrontation with Ayesha Khan, She accuses Him Of 'Two-Timing’; Says 'Please send me home'
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has made news after Ayesha Khan, a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 17, accused him of "two-timing...
Breaking News! Ashish Dixit, Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey roped in for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next for Star Plus
MUMBAI: There are a lot of new shows in the making and producers are dishing out distinguished concepts to engage the...
Jhanak: Shocking! Anirudh encourages Jhanak to pursue studies, His family is shocked to see her dancing
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Sandeep ready to rebuild the Pandya Store for Natasha for Rs 15 Lakhs but with conditions
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Yashraj made the new MD of Brar Jewelers; Angad left shocked
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aww! Armaan fixes Abhira’s saree and kisses her on her forehead
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
Tanuja Mukerji
Wow! Veteran actress Tanuja Mukerji’s first reply after being discharged from the hospital; Says ‘I am home and very well…’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman Khan
Shocking! Salman Khan becomes enraged at Paparazzi and asks them to 'Piche Hato' as he was snapped with his parents
Ananya
What! Ananya Panday’s security guard pushes away a fan, this is how she reacted
Vidyut
Wow! Vidyut Jammwal's elegant response to paps over his nude jungle pics
Shahid
Woah! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Cruise in Style with ₹3.5 Cr Mercedes Maybach
Taapsee
What! Dunki: Taapsee Pannu reveals was told to learn wrestling, Will have to wrestle with Shah Rukh Khan
Shehnaaz
Year Ender! Have a look at some promising debuts this year