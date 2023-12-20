Wow! Veteran actress Tanuja Mukerji’s first reply after being discharged from the hospital; Says ‘I am home and very well…’

MUMBAI: Heave a breath of relief, fans of the immensely talented Tanuja. Since her medical hospitalization in Mumbai, all we have heard so far are rumors about her condition. The talented actress herself has since informed that she has overcome her health crisis, however. Tanuja stated, “I am home and very well. Thank you for the thought.”

Tanuja's potential as an actress is boundless. Tanuja was so naturally good as Amar's (Sanjeev Kumar) mistreated wife Mita in Basu Bhattacharya's Anubhav (1971) that it didn't feel like a performance at all. Without a doubt, Tanuja's career in Hindi cinema has been founded around this. And you'll see just how free-spirited and spontaneous she actually was if you see the movie today.

Bengali cinema features a large number of Tanuja's best-known songs and most impressive performances.

Tanuja played the role of Urmila, a Bengali working girl who is gang-raped while on holiday by the sea in Tapa Sinha's remarkable study of rape and its consequences, Adalat O Ekti Meye (1982). She won't stop talking about it, though. Just like Tanuja, she takes on the powerful goons in the court. Tapanda once remarked that Tanuja was the reason he was able to create such a powerful drama.

Tanuja gave a performance in Pitruroon (2013) that defined her career. Tanuja plays the rural widow Bhagirathi in this Marathi masterpiece. She breaks many of the decadent norms of a patriarchal society and becomes a heroine in ways that are outside of the realm of social norms. Nitish Bhardwaj, an actor turned filmmaker, said he couldn't have made this movie without Tanuja.

In 1950, she debuted in a feature film as a child artist with Hamari Beti, which also marked the beginning of her elder sister Nutan's acting career. Her mother, the seasoned actress Shobhna Samarth, made her directorial debut with the movie.

Tanuja is the mother of actors Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji. She has also acted in television shows Aarambh and Junoon. The 2022 anthology Modern Love: Mumbai on Amazon Prime Video is where Tanuja was last seen.

