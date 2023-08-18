Wow! Vicky Kaushal talks in detail about his bond with Katrina Kaif, reveals about the 'best three days of his life'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are hands down one of the most adored and popular couples in B-Town. From their love-filled pictures together to their adorable captions for each other, Vicky and Katrina never fail to shell out major couple goals.
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are hands down one of the most adored and popular couples in B-Town. From their love-filled pictures together to their adorable captions for each other, Vicky and Katrina never fail to shell out major couple goals. 

They have a massive following on social media, and fans eagerly wait for them to share glimpses of their everyday life. In a recent interview, Vicky opened up about his marital life with Katrina, and how their wedding was the best three days of his life. He also talked about the similarities they have, and how their family values have always aligned.

While speaking with Grazia India, Vicky Kaushal described his wedding with Katrina Kaif as the ‘three best days of his life’. Further, he said that while he and Katrina never sat down together to discuss the fundamentals of what they want from a partner, they found a connection as they realised they are very aligned. 

Speaking about their connection, Vicky said, “On a heart and soul level, you will find things you like about each other. We both look at life in a very simple way, prefer keeping professional and personal lives separate, and our family values have always aligned – that’s how our connection found its place.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal kept their relationship hush-hush for a few years until they finally tied the knot in 2021. Rumors of their relationship spread in 2019 when they were spotted attending a Diwali bash together. 

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021, and their wedding took place at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. It was an intimate affair with just the couple’s close friends and family members in attendance. 

Since they tied the knot, Katrina and Vicky often share mushy posts for each other. Last month, on Katrina Kaif’s birthday, Vicky dropped some romantic pictures together, and wrote, “In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!” along with heart emojis.

