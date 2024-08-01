Wow! Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s "12th Fail" Achieves Milestone as Highest Rated Indian Film on IMDb

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's biographical drama, "12th Fail," starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, secures the top spot on IMDb's list of the highest-rated Indian films, surpassing global blockbusters.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 21:10
movie_image: 
Vidhu

MUMBAI: In an unexpected triumph, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "12th Fail" has not only become a box office success, grossing Rs 67 crores worldwide, but it has also achieved the remarkable feat of being the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb. With an outstanding rating of 9.2 out of 10, the film has claimed the number one spot on IMDb's top 250 Indian films list.

The prestigious achievement places "12th Fail" ahead of several iconic Indian movies, including the 1993 animated film "Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama," Mani Ratnam’s classic "Nayakan," Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s timeless "Gol Maal," and R Madhavan's directorial debut "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect."

Also Read: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail passes 50 crores at the box office! The makers threw a grand party to celebrate the success of the film

What makes this accomplishment even more notable is that "12th Fail" has outshone major Hollywood blockbusters of 2023 in IMDb ratings. The film surpasses ratings of highly acclaimed movies like "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," Christopher Nolan’s "Oppenheimer," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Martin Scorsese’s "Killers of the Flower Moon," "John Wick: Chapter 4," and Greta Gerwig’s "Barbie," featuring Margot Robbie.

Adapted from Anurag Pathak's book, "12th Fail" narrates the inspiring journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who, rising from extreme poverty, achieves the prestigious position of an Indian Police Service officer. The film highlights his struggles and the pivotal role played by his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, in his remarkable ascent.

The film's success is a testament to its compelling storytelling and the brilliant performances of Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar. "12th Fail" continues to resonate with audiences, receiving acclaim and love following its premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar.

As "12th Fail" takes its place as the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb, it solidifies its position as a cinematic gem that not only captivates the Indian audience but also stands tall on the global stage.

Also Read: Wow! 12th Fail depicts the real life love story of IPS Manoj Sharma and IRS Shraddha Joshi

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: The Indian Express 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra 12th Fail IMDb Vikrant Massey Medha Shankar Indian Film success achievement Bollywood Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 21:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Cubicles series actor Badri Chavan wants to play characters like THESE talented actor, check out the deets inside
MUMBAI: Upcoming Sony LIV web series titled Cubicles season 3 has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was...
Exclusive! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani fame Tota Roy Chowdhury on his latest Bengali OTT series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, “…tried to keep it as real as a documentary …”
MUMBAI: Indian actor Tota Roy Chowdhury works majorly in Bengali and Hindi cinema. The actor has also showed his skills...
Wow! Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s "12th Fail" Achieves Milestone as Highest Rated Indian Film on IMDb
MUMBAI: In an unexpected triumph, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "12th Fail" has not only become a box office success, grossing...
Woah! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to implement 'no phones policy' for guests at their Goa wedding
MUMBAI: After dating for a couple of years, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have decided to get married on...
Amazing! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya's Shiv Shakti: Nikki Sharma nails high-octane stunt sequence recreating Kareena Kapoor’s act from the film 3 Idiots
MUMBAI: Since its premiere, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti on Zee TV has been the talk of the town as it looks at...
Kavya: What! OMG! Adhiraj reveals to Kavya about marrying Radhika, destiny has some other plans
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Recent Stories
Tota
Exclusive! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani fame Tota Roy Chowdhury on his latest Bengali OTT series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, “…tried to keep it as real as a documentary …”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tota
Exclusive! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani fame Tota Roy Chowdhury on his latest Bengali OTT series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, “…tried to keep it as real as a documentary …”
Rakul
Woah! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to implement 'no phones policy' for guests at their Goa wedding
Ira
OMG! These insides pictures of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi ceremony has our heart
Emraan
Wow! #EmraanAntiHeroOfYear trends all over twitter as the fans appreciates the actor for Tiger 3
Tamanna
Sizzling hot! All eyes for actress Tamanna Bhatia as she grabs attention with her new photoshoot
Merry
Box office prediction! Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi to touch this mark as per the current pre release buzz