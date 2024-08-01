Wow! Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s "12th Fail" Achieves Milestone as Highest Rated Indian Film on IMDb

MUMBAI: In an unexpected triumph, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "12th Fail" has not only become a box office success, grossing Rs 67 crores worldwide, but it has also achieved the remarkable feat of being the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb. With an outstanding rating of 9.2 out of 10, the film has claimed the number one spot on IMDb's top 250 Indian films list.

The prestigious achievement places "12th Fail" ahead of several iconic Indian movies, including the 1993 animated film "Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama," Mani Ratnam’s classic "Nayakan," Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s timeless "Gol Maal," and R Madhavan's directorial debut "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect."

What makes this accomplishment even more notable is that "12th Fail" has outshone major Hollywood blockbusters of 2023 in IMDb ratings. The film surpasses ratings of highly acclaimed movies like "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," Christopher Nolan’s "Oppenheimer," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Martin Scorsese’s "Killers of the Flower Moon," "John Wick: Chapter 4," and Greta Gerwig’s "Barbie," featuring Margot Robbie.

Adapted from Anurag Pathak's book, "12th Fail" narrates the inspiring journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who, rising from extreme poverty, achieves the prestigious position of an Indian Police Service officer. The film highlights his struggles and the pivotal role played by his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, in his remarkable ascent.

The film's success is a testament to its compelling storytelling and the brilliant performances of Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar. "12th Fail" continues to resonate with audiences, receiving acclaim and love following its premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar.

As "12th Fail" takes its place as the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb, it solidifies its position as a cinematic gem that not only captivates the Indian audience but also stands tall on the global stage.

