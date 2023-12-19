Wow! Vidyut Jammwal's elegant response to paps over his nude jungle pics

Vidyut Jammwal's bold birthday post from the Himalayan jungles sparked an online debate, with netizens comparing him to Ranveer Singh's previous nude photoshoot. While opinions varied, some applauded Jammwal's connection with nature, while others drew parallels with Bollywood antics.
movie_image: 
Vidyut

MUMBAI: Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal stirred up the internet on his 43rd birthday by sharing nude photos from his annual retreat to the Himalayan ranges. The Commando actor, known for his fitness and daring roles, revealed his 14-year tradition of spending 7-10 days alone in the "abode of the divine."

In the Instagram post, Vidyut reflected on his connection with nature, stating, "Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoyed finding my solitude and realizing the importance of knowing 'Who I am Not,' which is the first step of knowing 'WHO AM I.'"

Also Read: WOW! Sanak Trailer: This Vidyut Jamwal starrer promises to be high on action

However, the bold post triggered a wave of online reactions, with netizens drawing comparisons to Ranveer Singh's previous nude photoshoot for an international magazine. Some comments expressed disapproval, with one user advising, "Ranveer Singh ki tarah harkatein mat karo (Don't do antics like Ranveer Singh)," while another playfully said, "Ranveer se bhi aage nikal gaye aap (You left Ranveer way behind)." One creative comment even referred to him as "Mowgli ke bade papa (Big father of Mowgli)," alluding to The Jungle Book character.

Amidst the criticism, Vidyut found support from fans commending his down-to-earth approach and connection with nature. Some praised him for stepping beyond conventional Bollywood norms, with one fan stating, "I bet that no Bollywood actor can even dream to do something like this. Vidyut sir is classic. He is real. He is the best."

Recently a paparazzi praised the actor saying “Aapki jungle wali photo bhot achhi hai,” in response, Vidyut showcased his humility and said, “Aapka tase achha hai.”

The actor's bold move sparked a diverse range of opinions, with some questioning the appropriateness of such posts and others applauding his authenticity.

Share your thoughts on Vidyut's photos in the comment section below.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Vidyut Jamwal: 5 times when actor gave major fitness goals

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Vidyut Jammwal Nude Photos Himalayan Ranges Ranveer Singh Online Backlash Birthday Post Nature Retreat Bollywood Instagram Netizens Jungle-themed Photo Authenticity
About Author

