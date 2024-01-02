Wow! Vishnu Vishal Celebrates 15 Years in the Industry, Hails Rajinikanth as the 'Biggest and Best'

Actor Vishnu Vishal marks 15 years in the film industry, expressing gratitude for his journey and emphasizing the importance of positive impact.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/01/2024 - 20:58
movie_image: 
Vishnu

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt statement commemorating the 15th anniversary of his debut film, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, actor Vishnu Vishal reflects on his cinematic journey and expresses gratitude to all who have been part of it.

Directed by Susindran, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, released in 2009, marked the beginning of Vishnu Vishal's career and resonated with audiences, particularly for its portrayal of kabaddi in a rural setting. The actor, now with 20 films to his credit, acknowledges the film's impact and the positive reviews it garnered.

Vishnu Vishal states that his 15-year journey has been a rollercoaster ride filled with enjoyment. A firm believer in films conveying social messages, he takes pride in contributing to movies with meaningful themes. Noting the significance of his films leaving a positive impact on the audience, he emphasizes avoiding any negative impact.

Also Read: Finally out of Covid, says actor Vishnu Vishal

The actor considers his 15th year in the industry special as he is set to share the screen with the iconic Rajinikanth for the first time in the upcoming film Laal Salaam. Describing Rajinikanth as the 'biggest and best in the country,' Vishnu Vishal expresses excitement about this collaboration.

In his concluding remarks, Vishnu Vishal shares a motivational message, encouraging individuals to adhere to their ideologies and maintain focus, believing that such determination can overcome any obstacle in life.

It's noteworthy that Vishnu Vishal's cinematic journey, which began with a sports drama, comes full circle as his latest film, Laal Salaam, directed by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwariya Rajinikanth, is also centred around sports, specifically cricket. The film is scheduled for release on February 9.

Also Read: Actor Vishnu Vishal to launch brother Rudra in 2022

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla

    
 

Vishnu Vishal 15 Years in Industry Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu Rajinikanth Laal Salaam Film Journey gratitude Positive Impact social messages Bollywood Entertainment News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/01/2024 - 20:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Emraan
Amazing! Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and Others Unveil Intense First Look From 'Showtime'
Ananya
Really! Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan Spotted Outside Production House - Movie Collaboration in the Works?
Bobby
Wow! Bobby Deol Sets the Stage on Fire Dancing to 'Animal' Song Jamal Kudu at Niece's Sangeet
Kriti
Song Announcement! Are you ready for this new song from Teri Baaton mein Aisa Uljha Jiya? Here’s the glimpse
Giorgia
What! Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz Khan's ex-girlfriend opens up about Salman Khan's valuable advice; Says ‘He would not share tips…’
Kartik
Entertainment Updates! From Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion being wrapped up to Vijay Devarakonda’s new movie announcement, here’s all that you should not miss