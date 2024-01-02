Wow! Vishnu Vishal Celebrates 15 Years in the Industry, Hails Rajinikanth as the 'Biggest and Best'

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt statement commemorating the 15th anniversary of his debut film, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, actor Vishnu Vishal reflects on his cinematic journey and expresses gratitude to all who have been part of it.

Directed by Susindran, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, released in 2009, marked the beginning of Vishnu Vishal's career and resonated with audiences, particularly for its portrayal of kabaddi in a rural setting. The actor, now with 20 films to his credit, acknowledges the film's impact and the positive reviews it garnered.

Vishnu Vishal states that his 15-year journey has been a rollercoaster ride filled with enjoyment. A firm believer in films conveying social messages, he takes pride in contributing to movies with meaningful themes. Noting the significance of his films leaving a positive impact on the audience, he emphasizes avoiding any negative impact.

The actor considers his 15th year in the industry special as he is set to share the screen with the iconic Rajinikanth for the first time in the upcoming film Laal Salaam. Describing Rajinikanth as the 'biggest and best in the country,' Vishnu Vishal expresses excitement about this collaboration.

In his concluding remarks, Vishnu Vishal shares a motivational message, encouraging individuals to adhere to their ideologies and maintain focus, believing that such determination can overcome any obstacle in life.

It's noteworthy that Vishnu Vishal's cinematic journey, which began with a sports drama, comes full circle as his latest film, Laal Salaam, directed by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwariya Rajinikanth, is also centred around sports, specifically cricket. The film is scheduled for release on February 9.

