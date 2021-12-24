Wow! Welcome 3 to roll in second half of 2022, READ MORE

MUMBAI: ‘Welcome’ which was released in the year 2007 and had Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the leading role along with Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar was immensely loved by the fans for its amazing storytelling and comedy. The sequel of the movie which had John Abraham and Shruti Haasan was also loved by the fans.

It's been quite a long since the fans were eagerly waiting for the third part of the movie. There have many speculations about the third part, and finally, there is some information regarding it.

It is said that Welcome 3 is all set to roll in the second half of 2022. Yes, you heard it right! Welcome 3 is happening and we will see our favorite Nana Patekar. It will also see Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal once again in their most loved characters.

No doubt this is one of the best news we have come across today as the previous two films are remembered till today by the fans and they are now eagerly waiting for the next parts.

