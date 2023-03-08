Wow! This is what Alia Bhatt has to say about sister Pooja Bhatt, who lost her ticket to finale in Bigg Boss OTT season 2

Alia Bhatt, who has been busy promoting her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has a special message for her sister after she lost the ticket to the finale of the show with Abhishek Malhan.
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt, who has been busy promoting her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has a special message for her sister after she lost the ticket to the finale of the show with Abhishek Malhan. 

It was claimed that Alia would be entering the show to extend her support to sister Pooja in the family episode, but it was Mahesh Bhatt who made an appearance and grabbed eyeballs for all the wrong reasons. 

And now Alia, who made an appearance in the city to attend the press conference of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and was asked about her opinion on Pooja Bhatt, who didn't make it to the finale, said that, 'For me it's a big thing that she is in the show and I love her.' Alia is a huge admirer of her sister Pooja, and even the 90s actress is proud of her achievements.

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt sending a special message to her sister Pooja Bhatt after she loses her ticket to the finale against Abhishek Malhan, who has become the first finalist in the house -

Talking about Pooja Bhatt, she lost the task of getting a ticket to the finale while standing against Abhishek Malhan and claimed that they played very badly after losing it. During the task, Pooja showed her aggressive side towards Manisha Rani as she strongly pushed her while she was performing the take for the win of Abhishek Malhan. 

After losing Pooja, she looked extremely upset, kept herself away from the people of the house, and was talking only to her people and complaining how badly Abhishek played.

