Wow! This is what Kajol would like to advice her 20-year old self, read more

MUMBAI: Kajol has always been known for her candid nature, never holding back her thoughts and feelings. While this has earned her a reputation for being forthright, it has also led to some controversies, such as her statement about “uneducated Indian leaders”.

Nevertheless, the actor continues to amuse audiences with her perspectives. During a segment of the Soul Safar with Bhaav show, she openly discussed her contentment with the decisions she made during her early adulthood.

When asked what advice she would give her 20-year-old self, Kajol replied, “I wouldn’t give her any advice. Because that 20-year-old, if she hadn’t done what she did, I wouldn’t be where or who I am today. I wouldn’t know all the things. She taught me a lot and continues to teach me.”

Acknowledging that she had temporarily lost touch with that younger version of herself but had recently reconnected with her, Kajol stated, “I found her again last year. She’s amazing. Although I don’t want to be her again, there are aspects of her that I want to rediscover and incorporate into who I am today.”

She also emphasised that her self-belief is her greatest strength today, saying, “That’s all I need.”

Kajol also shared her nightly ritual, where she reclaims any power she may have knowingly or unintentionally given away, and returns any power she may have taken from others.

Discussing her parenting style, which encourages her children to be fearless, Kajol said, “Both my children today are not afraid to try new things or pursue their unique interests. They know, ‘Okay, mom’s got our backs,’ and I assure them, ‘Yes, I’ve got your back. Don’t worry about it.'”

Kajol also attributed her values and worldview to her mother, Tanuja. She praised her mother’s ability to accept everything around her without prejudice, fostering an upbringing that embraced diversity and inclusivity.

Kajol emphasised her belief that everyone has the right to live as they please, as long as it doesn’t harm others. “My mother had this uncanny ability to accept pretty much everything around her. I don’t think she ever gave us a basis for any kind of -ism. Whether it had to do with colour, gender, or whatever. Mine was one of the most amazingly forward-thinking upbringings. We grew up with the fact that everything was okay. Everything was a norm.”

“And, hence, I believe that everybody in this world has a right to live as and how they please. At the same time, give me the right to live as and how I please. [It’s all ok] as long as you are not going out and hurting somebody, or doing something horrible,” she added.

