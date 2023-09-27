Wow! Zeenat Aman uploads a post dedicated to Dev Anand, celebrating his 100th birth anniversary

MUMBAI: Actor Zeenat Aman shared stills on social media of two of her favourite films with late superstar Dev Anand on the ocassion of his 100th birth anniversary.

Calling the late legendary actor stylish and suave, Zeenat expressed that she is glad that he is still remembered and loved by everyone.

While Zeenat has shared the screen with Dev Anand in several films, two of those films were blockbusters Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971) and Heera Panna (1973). She also shared movie stills from both the films, calling them two of her favourites.

In a long caption, Zeenat wrote, “Celebrating 100 years of Dev saab. Stylish, suave and prolific, he was a dynamo beyond compare. And what generosity of talent! He sparked careers (mine included), brought together creative heads, and made films that resonated across generations. It gladdens my heart to see his legacy honoured an entire century since his birth. In recent days, I’ve been overwhelmed with requests for comments about him but there is little to add to what I’ve already said.”

The actor ended her caption by writing, “Though, I posted a three-part series about him just a few weeks ago, I can’t resist the nostalgia of these two frames from our earliest films together. They will be instantly recognisable to my older followers, but I’m not so sure about you younger lot!”

In one of her earlier posts, Zeenat had elaborated on her first meeting with Dev Anand, calling him a ‘star maker’. In three different posts, she had elaborated on how her plans of leaving India forever were changed.

The 71-year-old actor recalled how she landed a role in Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Part of her caption read, “Dev Saab and his Navketan team were casting for Hare Rama Hare Krishna at the time. In his largesse, O P Ralhan suggested that they meet me. I vividly remember what I wore that day. A fitted yellow top, a fawn-coloured skirt and glasses with yellow frames. My mother was at the meeting (remember, I was still in my teens). So she held forth, while I spoke when spoken to, and packed tobacco into my pipe. The meeting concluded, and a few days later the landline jangled. I was asked to come for a screen test, and that is how I came to be cast as Jasbir/Janice.”

Zeenat in her previous posts has also addressed Dev Anand’s confession of love to her through his autobiography Romancing with Life. She had mentioned how she felt humiliated with this.

She wrote, “For weeks my phone rang incessantly as friends inquired about “what really happened” and shared excerpts from the book. I never did read it though, and in my anger I consigned the copy I was sent to storage in the basement!”

