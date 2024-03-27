*XG announce latest single WOKE UP to release on May 21! *

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 17:20
movie_image: 
XGALX

MUMBAI : Hip-hop / R&B-inspired girl group XG announce the release of their 5th single "WOKE UP", set to release on May 21, available in CD BOX and DIGITAL formats. The jacket photo was also revealed.

"Woke Up" is XG's first all-rap song, featuring a groundbreaking style that combines 808 bass with unique East Asian sounds. The members' individual rap performances brim with personality, conveying a strong hip-hop identity and the indefinable quality that is the "Xtraordinary Girls."

JAKOPS (SIMON), executive producer of XGALX, embeds XG's unique philosophy of breaking stereotypes in the song, expressed through a line in the catchy chorus, "Woke up lookin' like this."

The jacket photo features a striking cover of a mouth with black lipstick, an original grillz design with the XG logo and fangs and a mosaic censor over the mouth.

XG’s 3rd single's title track "SHOOTING STAR" and its B-side "LEFT RIGHT," released in January 2023, have so far surpassed 300 million cumulative streams on music streaming platforms. The pre-release track "GRL GVNG" from their 1st Mini Album "NEW DNA," released in June of the same year, topped the US Billboard chart 'Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter,' and "NEW DNA" achieved the top position on the Billboard JAPAN 'Hot Albums' comprehensive album chart, marking the global rising artist XG's continuous leaps forward.

XG has also announced their first world tour, "XG 1st WORLD TOUR ‘The first HOWL’," starting in May.


 

 

 

WOKE UP JAKOPS SIMON XGALX XG TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 17:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Neons to coppers: Here’s how Saqib Saleem is an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts!
MUMBAI : Talented actor Saqib Saleem never fails to brighten our feeds with his trendy outfits. The actor, who keeps...
2 days to go for the madness to unfold on-screen with 'Crew'! The makers unveiled a hilarious dialogue promo from the film
MUMBAI : The excitement among the audiences to watch the comedy heist 'Crew' continues to soar. The film is carrying an...
Aamir Ali's Thrilling Performance in 'Lootere' Is Creating A Buzz - Actor opens up about prep, says, “I don’t look like myself”
MUMBAI : Aamir Ali, renowned for his versatile portrayals on screen, is back to captivate audiences once again with his...
Want to learn amazing fight choreography: Raashii Khanna on wanting to do more action films post Yodha
MUMBAI : oung pan-India star Raashii Khanna recently delivered an intriguing performance in the Sidharth Malhotra...
Mehndi Wala Ghar Spoiler: Family finds Rohit and Mauli tangled with a cloth
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's 'Mehndi Wala Ghar' is a family drama about the Agrawal family of Ujjain,...
World Theater Day: Let's Revisit B-town Celebs who started their journey on stage
MUMBAI : On World Theatre Day, we celebrate the art form that serves as the cornerstone of performance, storytelling,...
Recent Stories
Saqib Saleem
Neons to coppers: Here’s how Saqib Saleem is an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Saqib Saleem
Neons to coppers: Here’s how Saqib Saleem is an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts!
Pankaj Tripathi
World Theater Day: Let's Revisit B-town Celebs who started their journey on stage
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia delivers major style statement in this new post
nikki tamboli
Nikki Tamboli is here to make your heart pound with DRIPPING HOT saree look
Crew
Crew: Here are things we can expect from Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu starrer
Ankita Lokhande
Audience is in awe of Ankita Lokhande's Performance As Yamunabai In ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’. Here Is The proof!