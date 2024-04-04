XG announces collaboration with Original Tamagotchi!

Hip-hop / R&B-inspired girl group XG announced a collaboration with Original Tamagotchi in a video on their YouTube channel.
movie_image: 
Original Tamagotchi

MUMBAI: Easter Monday, the "XG × Tamagotchi Collaboration Movie PART1" was released on XG's YouTube channel. In a surprise reveal, it was announced that Original Tamagotchis designed by the XG members would be released, following a blindfolded visit by the girls to Bandai headquarters.

The collaboration was inspired by the release of their 1st Mini Album "NEW DNA" in September last year, where all members incorporated Tamagotchis with different designs into their costumes, along with the launch of the Western version of the "Original Tamagotchi" in Japan in 2022, the year XG debuted. In the video, the members reminisce about playing with Tamagotchis and watching the TV anime when they were younger, they are also shown designing their original Tamagotchis.

Fans who watched the video commented:
- "The XG and Tamagotchi collab is too awesome!"
- "I'm so happy that the Tamagotchi collab is becoming a reality!"
- "I definitely want to collect all of them!"
- "I want to use it as a fashion accessory!"

Details on the Original Tamagotchis designed and produced by the 7 members of XG will be announced later, so stay tuned.

XG × Tamagotchi Collaboration Movie PART1

XG is a seven-member Hip-hop / R&B-inspired girl group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA, COCONA. They debuted in March 2022 with their 1st Single "Tippy Toes" from XGALX, a global entertainment production that emits a 'BOLD' culture worldwide and brings forth artists with unique worldviews.

They released their 1st Mini Album "NEW DNA" in September 2023, achieving first place on Billboard JAPAN's "Hot Albums." In November of the same year, they held their first solo live audience show "XG 'NEW DNA' SHOWCASE in JAPAN" (at Pia Arena MM). Actively performing globally, they have appeared in numerous major music festivals in the United States, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates. They made history as the first Japanese artist to rank first on the US Billboard chart 'Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter' and were the first Japanese girl group to grace the cover of the American "Billboard" magazine, achieving numerous global feats.

In 2024, they announced their first world tour, "XG 1st WORLD TOUR ‘The first HOWL’." The group name "XG" stands for "Xtraordinary Girls." Through their unconventional music and performances, they aim to empower people from all walks of life around the world.

Latest Videos
