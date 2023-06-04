Yami Gautam beats Shah Rukh Khan and soars high with her #2 spot on IMDB most popular list, Winning Fans' Hearts Everywhere!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/06/2023 - 18:11
movie_image: 
Winning Fans

MUMBAI :Yami Gautam is being showered with love and praises with her string of successes from 'Lost' to Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Fans simply
 That's not it! She has been ranked 2nd in the IMDB most popular actor list and there is no stopping her!  In addition to Yami's position on the IMDB list, the recent movie 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'  in which she appeared has also been trending and growing in popularity.It has become the most watched non English film across various platforms. Even at the global platform, the film is doing well in non English speaking countries. This is yet another huge feat.

Ranking 2nd on the list of IMDB's popular actors and trending for weeks is a significant achievement. It clearly indicates that fans are raving about her and simply can't stop adoring her . Recently the IMDB's social media handle tweeted, "Winning fans over with her performance in
@NetflixIndia
 ‘s #ChorNikalKeBhaga ,
@yamigautam
 is #2 on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities Feature!"
The actress was seen showing gratitude towards the love and support she has been receiving. She says "This is for my fans, my audience This is my award & my reward !!! Grateful for this love ", Yami Gautam's outstanding performance as the lead actress in ' Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' is a big reason why the film has become popular and successful .People are gushing about how enthralled she left them with her impeccable acting skills. The role is so convincingly portrayed by the actress that it has aided in bringing the narrative to life on the big screen.

The heart of the movie is Yami Gautam's performance, which she carries the entire picture on with ease. It is difficult to picture another performer in the role with the intensity and commitment she has brought to it. Adding to that, her incredible performance in 'A Thursday' made the film one of the most liked film in the year 2022 across the OTT platform.
Overall, The actress's performance has been a game-changer throughout and fans are eagerly waiting to see more of her in the future. The actress is undeniably winning over the audience's hearts with her on-screen performances after delivering back-to-back successes with movies like "A Thursday," "Lost," "Dasvi," and now "Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Spearheading to the top, Yami will next be seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ along with Prateek Gandhi, and 'OMG 2' with Akshay Kumar.

Yami Gautam 'Lost Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/06/2023 - 18:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dhruv Tara: Shocking! Dhruv and Tara kicked out of the house, Dhruv gets hurt on his neck
MUMBAI:Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras...
Anupamaa: Major twist! Maya poisons Anuj’s mind against Anupama
MUMBAI:   Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Kya Baat Hai! Akshara and Abhimanyu reach to celebrate the Gangaur festival
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Wow! Seems like Raveena’s daughter Rasha Tandon is all set for her Bollywood debut
MUMBAI:   Over the time with her amazing acting contribution act Raveena Tandon has created a strong mark in the heart...
Katha Ankahee:What! Ehsan sees Viaan and Katha’s chemistry and steps back letting them unite
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Yami Gautam beats Shah Rukh Khan and soars high with her #2 spot on IMDB most popular list, Winning Fans' Hearts Everywhere!
MUMBAI :Yami Gautam is being showered with love and praises with her string of successes from 'Lost' to Chor Nikal Ke...
Recent Stories
Raveena
Wow! Seems like Raveena’s daughter Rasha Tandon is all set for her Bollywood debut

Latest Video

Related Stories
Raveena
Wow! Seems like Raveena’s daughter Rasha Tandon is all set for her Bollywood debut
Dhoom
Interesting! War, Mardaani, Tiger: YRF follows THIS trend when it comes to their franchises
jinx of flop
Must Read! Will Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah break the jinx of flop remakes at the box office?
Siddharth Anand
Siddharth Anand to helm 'Tiger vs Pathaan'
Bollywood
Must Read! Is Bollywood leaning over the South film industry?
Arjun Kapoor
Finally! Malaika Arora confirms her wedding to Arjun Kapoor soon, says “I think we both are ready for it”