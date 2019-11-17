Yami Gautam: It's not easy to be self made in Bollywood

Actress Yami Gautam, who has given a string of hits like "Vicky Donor", "Kaabil", "Uri: The Surgical Strike" and "Bala", is very happy the way her career has shaped up and says it is not easy to be in Bollywood and be self made and make it on your own.

Asked how does the brush with stardom feel like, Yami told IANS: "I am aware of how I feel evolved as an actor... There's 'Vicky Donor', 'Badlapur', 'Kaabil' and Sarkaar, it did not do well but it will still be a special film because of Amitabh Bachchan, then 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and now 'Bala'."

"Of course, I feel evolved and I don't think that way that I am star... I am still that pahadi, Chandigarh girl which I love about myself that is very important... Films is a part of my entire life... Having said that there is a lot of gratitude. It is not easy to be here (Bollywood) and be self made and make it on your own," she added.

Yami is thankful for all the good work and love coming her way.

"There are so many talented boys and girls out there probably who couldn't get the opportunity... I am glad and thankful that I got and getting such opportunities to work with such filmmakers on such good scripts," she said.