News

Yami Gautam: It's not easy to be self made in Bollywood

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Nov 2019 01:00 PM

Actress Yami Gautam, who has given a string of hits like "Vicky Donor", "Kaabil", "Uri: The Surgical Strike" and "Bala", is very happy the way her career has shaped up and says it is not easy to be in Bollywood and be self made and make it on your own.

Asked how does the brush with stardom feel like, Yami told IANS: "I am aware of how I feel evolved as an actor... There's 'Vicky Donor', 'Badlapur', 'Kaabil' and Sarkaar, it did not do well but it will still be a special film because of Amitabh Bachchan, then 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and now 'Bala'."

"Of course, I feel evolved and I don't think that way that I am star... I am still that pahadi, Chandigarh girl which I love about myself that is very important... Films is a part of my entire life... Having said that there is a lot of gratitude. It is not easy to be here (Bollywood) and be self made and make it on your own," she added.

Yami is thankful for all the good work and love coming her way.

"There are so many talented boys and girls out there probably who couldn't get the opportunity... I am glad and thankful that I got and getting such opportunities to work with such filmmakers on such good scripts," she said.

Tags > Yami Gautam, Vicky Donor, Amitabh Bachchan, Kaabil,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
15 Nov 2019 09:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vishal Aditya Singh is not my type- Devoleena
Vishal Aditya Singh is not my type- Devoleena | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
15 Nov 2019 09:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
BTS from the sets of Star Plus’ Nazar
BTS from the sets of Star Plus’ Nazar | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Karishma
Karishma Tanna
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh

past seven days