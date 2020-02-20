News

Yami Gautam lashes out at awards fraternity

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2020 01:37 PM

MUMBAI: A recently held awards show has generated a lot of controversies, and the recent one to add to is Yami Gautam's open letter.

The actress, who won accolades for her performance in Bala which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, was ignored by the awards jury. She was not even considered for the nominations and has been receiving messages from many of her followers since.

Now, the Bala actress has took to her social media and posted an open letter with a caption that read, 'Something I wish to share :)'.

Have a look.

Credits: India Forums

 

Tags Yami Gautam Bala Ayushmann Khurrana Bhumi Pednekar Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020

Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shoot for Break A Leg season 2

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shoot for...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here