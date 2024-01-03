Yami Gautam reveals how Article 370 is inspiring young girls to join the IB and NIA

MUMBAI: Article 370 has surely emerged as a winner at the box office. The film has not only been lauded by the audience but it has inspired many too. Yami Gautam has received immense praise for her performance in Article 370 as intelligence officer Zooni but the impact of her role is bigger than one could imagine. Seeing Yami in this avatar has left many young girls inspired to join the IB or NIA.

Talking about the appreciation and compliment Yami shared, "If your audience is connecting with this film on a personal level and saying that their teenage daughters want to now join IB or become an NIA officer that is a huge compliment. Getting acknowledged by Army veterans who have seen that life that kind of validations are precious."

Female empowerment in the true sense is probably making a challenging career choice like this, and making a difference, and this has been one huge takeaway from Article 370.

