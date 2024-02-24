As Yami Gautam's Article 370 reflects upon a transformed Kashmir, Journalist Yana Mir testifies the positive changes with her speech at UK Parliament

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/24/2024 - 11:12
movie_image: 
Yami Gautam

MUMBAI: Right from the announcement of Article 370, the makers have been emphasising on their intent if bringing out a story from a very different side of Kashmir. In fact, Yami Gautam Dhar had even mentioned how they shot for the film hassel-free and the authorities fecilitated a smooth functioning. Even through her film, the team showcases the better state of Kashmir in terms of development and harmony. 

Testifying how the valley at present makes for a pleasant home, journalist Yana Mir spoke at the UK Parliament building recently, and shared, "I am not a Malala. I am free and I am safe in my country India, in my home in Kashmir which is part of India. I will never have to run away from my home country." Yana Mir also praised efforts of the Indian Army for deradicalising youths. She was facilitated with Diversity Ambassador Award at UK Parliament after a powerful speech.

With Article 370, Yami Gautam and the team bring the story of the penultimate moments before the abrogation of the special status in Kashmir, and the life after that. The film has released in theaters today and is a tribute to the efforts of all those who tirelessly worked behind this iconic moment.

From Jio Studios and the maker of Uri: The Surgical Strike, comes Article 370, a high-octane action political drama, headlined by Yami Gautam and directed by National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, the film has been released in cinemas worldwide on 23rd February 2024.

Article 370 movie review Yami Gautam Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/24/2024 - 11:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sanjay Leela Bhansali birthday: When the Director of period classics broke pattern and backed a masala blockbuster - read TRIVIA
MUMBAI: For all the movie buffs, no matter who their favourite actor and actress are, one thing is for sure that Sanjay...
'Baby Bimar' Prince Narula gives a health update on his wife Yuvika chaudhary
MUMBAI: Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of...
Shaitaan: R. Madhavan questions why Ajay Devgn is taking a back step in the film's promotions - WATCH VIDEO
MUMBAI: With a lot of movie announcements, we got one that really made us all thrilled and curious at the same time. So...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: High Drama! Ishaan calls out to Durva for labelling Savi a GOLD DIGGER
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is all set to showcase a fierce showdown between Savi and Reeva, as the...
Article 370 box office day 1: Yami Gautam starrer packs first big surprise of 2024 with fantastic opening day
MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 has been grabbing the attention of the fans and firstly it did because of the actress Yami...
Crakk box office day 1: Vidyut Jammwal starrer opens to average numbers aided by Cinema Lovers Day discount
MUMBAI: Movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the first ever teaser...
Recent Stories
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sanjay Leela Bhansali birthday: When the Director of period classics broke pattern and backed a masala blockbuster - read TRIVIA
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sanjay Leela Bhansali birthday: When the Director of period classics broke pattern and backed a masala blockbuster - read TRIVIA
Shaitaan
Shaitaan: R. Madhavan questions why Ajay Devgn is taking a back step in the film's promotions - WATCH VIDEO
Article
Article 370 box office day 1: Yami Gautam starrer packs first big surprise of 2024 with fantastic opening day
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh showers love for bridesmaid Seerat Kapoor post-wedding
Salman
Salman Khan kisses mother Salma Khan, plays with nephew and niece - WATCH VIDEO of the day
Ranveer
Don 3: Woah! Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani to star in high budget thriller