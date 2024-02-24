As Yami Gautam's Article 370 reflects upon a transformed Kashmir, Journalist Yana Mir testifies the positive changes with her speech at UK Parliament

MUMBAI: Right from the announcement of Article 370, the makers have been emphasising on their intent if bringing out a story from a very different side of Kashmir. In fact, Yami Gautam Dhar had even mentioned how they shot for the film hassel-free and the authorities fecilitated a smooth functioning. Even through her film, the team showcases the better state of Kashmir in terms of development and harmony.

Testifying how the valley at present makes for a pleasant home, journalist Yana Mir spoke at the UK Parliament building recently, and shared, "I am not a Malala. I am free and I am safe in my country India, in my home in Kashmir which is part of India. I will never have to run away from my home country." Yana Mir also praised efforts of the Indian Army for deradicalising youths. She was facilitated with Diversity Ambassador Award at UK Parliament after a powerful speech.

With Article 370, Yami Gautam and the team bring the story of the penultimate moments before the abrogation of the special status in Kashmir, and the life after that. The film has released in theaters today and is a tribute to the efforts of all those who tirelessly worked behind this iconic moment.

From Jio Studios and the maker of Uri: The Surgical Strike, comes Article 370, a high-octane action political drama, headlined by Yami Gautam and directed by National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, the film has been released in cinemas worldwide on 23rd February 2024.