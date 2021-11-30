YAY! Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor to COLLABORATE with each other after a gap of 7 years after PK

MUMBAI: With theatres opening, a lot of films and movies are being lined up and scheduled for release.

There are quite some movies where we witness two heroes and now looks like we might even end up seeing Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor sharing the screen.

Both Aamir and Ranbir are among the best actors of their own generations. The duo last shared the screen together in Rajkumar Hirani’s PK. The audience loved watching the two talents together. Ever since Bollywood lovers are dying to see both the actors together. It seems the wish is going to be fulfilled after a gap of 7 years.

Yes, you read that right! Both Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have reportedly agreed on a film together, which may kick off sooner than expected.

A report in Pinkvilla states, “Not much is known about this collaboration as yet. However, both Aamir and Ranbir have liked a script and have agreed to be a part of it. They have been meaning to work together for many years now, and have finally found the script that both of them liked. Aamir will be producing the film and is most likely to roll in the second half of 2022. Rest everything is being kept under the wraps for now.”

Aamir Khan has always been a huge admirer of Ranbir Kapoor, so it will be a treat to watch the duo in a film.

