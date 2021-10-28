YAY: Young ‘Poo’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to make a comeback; will be seen performing some high octane ACTION in her next titled ‘Squad’

MUMBAI: Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is one film which will stay in our hearts forever.

It is every 90’s kids favourite movie and people who love watching family dramas cannot get over the film. (Also Read: Here are the times Malvika Raaj raised temperature with her swimwear )

Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ is a film that an entire generation remembers fondly. While the mighty ensemble of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaya Bachchan enthralled the audience with their work, the film’s child artistes too are still remembered for their work.

Malvika Raaj, who essayed the character of young ‘Pooja’ or ‘Poo’ in the film is all set to make her big debut in an action entertainer after 20 years.

Titled ‘Squad’, the film will see the young actress performing some high octane action scenes. The film also stars Rinzing Denzongpa, son of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa. Malvika Raaj is excited about the film’s story as she says, “I am really excited for the film to reach the audience. The film revolves around a little Indian girl, who we rescue and bring back to our country amid all odds.”

The movie directed by Nilesh Sahay is about a battle royal of Special Forces with an emotional relationship at the heart of it.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Dad didn't allow me to act after 'Kabhi Khushi...': Malvika Raaj)

CREDIT: Koimoi