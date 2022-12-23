Year Ender 2022! Bollywood actors who had the most successful year

MUMBAI : 2022 was not a great year for Bollywood as many big films failed to make a mark at the box office. However, there are a few stars who actually had a good year and even if not blockbusters, they starred in films that did decently well at the box office.

So, today let’s look at the list of Bollywood actors who had the most successful 2022…

Tabu

The only actress who had a 100 percent success rate this year was Tabu. She starred in two films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2, and both the movies did exceptionally well at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik was seen in two movies this year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did wonders at the box office, Freddy was an OTT release and it received a fantastic response.

Alia Bhatt

2022 was clearly one of the best years for Alia, professionally as well as personally. The actress starred in two hits like RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, and though in Brahmastra she was trolled for her repeated Shiva dialogue, she clearly managed to grab everyone’s attention.

Kiara Advani



Kiara has three releases this year, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Govinda Naam Mera. Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 were theatrical releases, and while the former did reasonably well, the latter was a super hit at the box office. Also, though the OTT release Govinda Naam Mera received an average response, Kiara’s performance in it was appreciated.

Anupam Kher

2022 belonged to Anupam Kher. The actor was seen in The Kashmir Files, Uunchai, and Karthikeya 2. The Kashmir Files became a blockbuster at the box office, Uunchai did average business, and Karthikeya 2 was also a super hit at the box office.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn had five releases this year, RRR (cameo), Gangubai Kathiawadi (cameo), Thank God, Runway 34, and Drishyam 2. While RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Drishyam 2 did well at the box office, Thank God and Runway 34 were flops. So, the actor had a balanced 2022.

