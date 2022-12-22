Year Ender 2022! Celebrities who passed away this year

MUMBAI: In 2021, many celebs like Dilip Kumar, Sidharth Shukla, Puneeth Rajkumar, and others passed away, and left their fans sad. Well, 2022, was also a very sad year for the film industry as many celebs left for their heavenly abode.

Today, let’s take a walk down a memory lane and remember the celebrities who passed away this year…

Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar, the nightingale of Bollywood, left us in February this year at the age of 92. Her beautiful voice will always be remembered as she sang in the song, “Naam ghum jayega, chehra yeh badal jayega, meri aawaaz hie pehchaan hai…’

Bappi Lahri

Bappi Lahiri also passed away in February this year. He was known as the Disco King of Bollywood, and made us dance a lot on his tunes.

KK

The demise that left everyone shocked was KK’s. He was at a concert in Kolkata and after it felt unwell, suffered cardiac arrest and passed away.

Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava, the man who made everyone laugh, made everyone cry this year. After being in the hospital for more than a month, he passed away in September 2022.

Sidhu Moose Wala

In May this year, we got a shocking news that Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead. His fans couldn’t believe what had happened, and had shaken the whole country.

Vikram Gokhale

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away last month. He had done many Bollywood and Marathi films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Tum Bin, Lucky: No Time for Love, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and others.

Pandit Birju Maharaj

Dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away in January 2022. He was a renowned dancer, and had also choreographed many Bollywood songs.

Tabassum Govil

Veteran actress Tabassum Govil passed away in November this year. She started her career as a child actor and had been in the industry for more than six decades.

Arun Bali

Veteran actor Arun Bali, who was known for playing supporting roles in movies, passed away in October this year at the age of 79. He passed away on the day his last film Goodbye was released.

Krishna

Mahesh Babu’s father and veteran actor Krishna also passed away this year. He was an actor, director and producer, and ruled the Telugu film industry.

