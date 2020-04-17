Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar collaborate for a peppy track

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most popular singers. His songs have managed to win the hearts of music lovers. He has a huge fan following. He is once again back with new tracks.

Just recently, Yo Yo Honey Singh launched a mind-blowing track titled Loca which has been winning hearts on the internet. As the music video of Loca crosses 90 Million views on YouTube, Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with another peppy track titled Moscow Suka which also features singer Neha Kakkar.

Unlike Loca which was a party anthem, Moscow Suka is a bilingual song and gives a ‘gangsta’ vibe which includes elements of Honey’s past songs and some new ones. Sharing about this new track, Yo Yo Honey Singh said, “The nation is facing a difficult time and everyone is indoors and I thought of releasing this so that people can listen to this, have a bit of fun and enjoy their homestays. I urge my fans to stay at home and help the authorities to fight this pandemic.”

As the song is bilingual, the Russian vocals for the song have been given by singer Ekaterina Sizova.

