Yodha actor Vishal Sudarshanwar speaks about his working experience in the film Yodha!

MUMBAI: Actor Vishal Sundarshanwar, whom we have seen in films like Mardaani 2 and Thackeray, is currently seen in the Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna starrer Yodha. The film is making good money at the box office.

Sharing his experience Vishal says, "In "Yodha, I portray the role of Indian Air Force JCO Sharma, stationed at the Ground Controlling Unit of IAF. When a passenger flight is hijacked, the Air Traffic Control escalates the matter to our unit. Alongside my senior officer, portrayed by Tanuj Virani, I am tasked with investigating and stopping the hijacked flight. The journey to landing this character was quite unique. Immediately after "Yodha" was announced, director Sagar reached out to me expressing his desire to collaborate. It was a humbling experience to have him place his trust in me as an actor and offer me the opportunity to play such an impactful role in Yodha. I am truly grateful for the opportunity.” Unfortunately Vishal did not have any scene with Sidharth Malhotra physically but they did share the screen virtually. He says,” Unfortunately, we weren't able to film any scenes together. Sidharth's character is on the hijacked flight, while I am stationed on the ground investigating the situation. So, although physically miles apart, I am glad that I shared screen with Sidharth.”

Yodha is written and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Talking about them Vishal says, "Working with debutant directors Sagar Amber and Prashant Ojha was not only enjoyable but also a tremendous learning experience. Despite it being their debut film, their expertise in the field of direction was unparalleled. Their meticulous preparation and attention to detail made every shot feel well-crafted. Yet there always was room for creative improvisation. They had given me a freehand to add my nuances in the scene. Collaborating with Director Sagar Amber was particularly rewarding as we went into the intricacies of scene work, lines, and characterisation. His guidance and insights helped me to fully embody my character and bring authenticity to each scene where I am a part of. This collaborative process not only enhanced my performance but also deepened my understanding of the character and the overall narrative.

Having previously collaborated with Sagar and DOP Jishnu sir on "Mardaani 2," there was already a level of understanding that facilitated our work in "Yodha." Working with Pushkar for the first time was delightful, and our shared love for cricket led to some memorable post-pack up matches. Additionally, the presence of several crew members from my earlier film "Mardaani 2" created a familiar and supportive atmosphere on set. Despite primarily shooting with green and blue screens, the assistants were incredibly well-prepared, ensuring that every minor detail was attended to. It was also a pleasure to share screen with Tanuj Virwani, a talented actor and a wonderful individual."

At the end Vishal also shares his emotions on working with Dharma Movies. “They are one of the pioneers in Hindi films. Their reputation and dedication to the craft is undoubtedly the best and I am looking forward to working with them again.”