Yodha actress Disha Patani dazzles in her latest glam look, check the pictures

MUMBAI : 'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Also read - Disha Patani looks stunning in her latest clicks, and we cannot take our eyes off her

When talking about Disha Patani, her acting prowess, stunning appearance, and sense of style make her one of the most adored and respected actors in the business. It is true that actress Disha Patani has left a lasting impression on admirers everywhere.

Disha Patani has been capturing the hearts of her fans with her gorgeous smile and attractive appearance. She currently has an impressive 60.9 million Instagram followers, and this number is continually rising.

The fans of the actress eagerly wait for her new photos and posts, and right now, actress Disha Patani has a new post that is drawing a lot of attention.

In the post, the actress can be seen in a hot and glamorous avatar where she is raising the temperature really high. Take a look at the pictures from her latest photo shoot below:

Disha Patani has really set a mark with her hotness, fashion sense and her smile.

The movie has hit the theatres and the audience is really loving this action-thriller. Raashii Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani are all being appreciated for their roles.

Recently, the makers of Yodha had released an action promo wherein we got to see more of her and Sidharth Malhotra. The action promo was surely something interesting for the viewers.

Also read - HOT! Disha Patani birthday: Project K actress sets the screens on fire even in desi avatars and these pictures are proof

Are you a Disha Patani fan? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.





















