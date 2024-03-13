Yodha actress Disha Patani sets the gram on fire with her new saree photoshoot

MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution and her sizzling dance move actress Disha Patani has been grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the gram on fire, she is indeed one such name coming from acting industry who is known for her fashion and for her hot looks and the fans always looks forward to the upcoming post of the actress.

The actress is now all set to be seen in the upcoming action thriller Yodha and we can see the actress is grabbing all the attention and getting clicked around the country as the team is promoting the movie in different parts of the country, and now there is a photo shoot of the actress Disha Patani getting viral all over the internet which was dropped by the actress herself where she is looking supremely hot in white saree.

Also read - Disha Patani looks stunning in her latest clicks, and we cannot take our eyes off her

No doubt we are falling short of words in defining and describing the looks and the hotness of the actress, she is really defining the word hot and sexy in these pictures and these pictures are definitely making our jaws drop and attracting the eye balls.

We really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful pictures of the actress and we shall look forward to see some more amazing sizzling pictures coming from the side of the actress in the upcoming days.

What are your views on the actress Disha Patani and how will you rate her for her hotness in these saree pictures, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Yodha is all set to release on big screen on 15th March.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Yodha actor Disha Patani is sure to steal your heart in her stunning red-hot outfit - view pics