Yodha actress Disha Patani will blow your mind with her latest pictures

Fans of Disha Patani eagerly keep waiting for more updates from her side as she keeps posting pictures and videos. Right now, actress Disha Patani has a new post that is drawing a lot of attention which is a series of pictures from her latest photo shoot.
MUMBAI: 'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

The movie is still going strong at the box office while the audience is loving Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and even Disha Patani in the movie.

Also read - Yodha actor Disha Patani is sure to steal your heart in her stunning red-hot outfit - view pics

When talking about Disha Patani, her acting prowess, stunning appearance, and sense of style make her one of the most loved and admired actors in Hindi cinema. Disha Patani has really left a strong mark in the minds and hearts of the audience, be it with her acting skills or with her hot and beautiful looks.

Disha Patani has been capturing the hearts of her fans with her gorgeous smile and attractive appearance. She currently has an impressive 61 million Instagram followers, and her fan base is continuously expanding.

In the post, the actress can be seen in a hot white gown, raising the heartbeats of her fans. Take a look at the pictures from her latest photo shoot below:

Disha Patani has really set a mark with her hotness, fashion sense and her smile.

Also read - Disha Patani looks stunning in her latest clicks, and we cannot take our eyes off her

Are you a Disha Patani fan? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

