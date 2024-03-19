Yodha box office day 4: Siddharth Malhotra starrer sees drop on Monday

MUMBAI: Movie Yodha has been the talk of the town and was grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser was out, well the trailer had got a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience all over and we all were eagerly waiting to see this action side of the actor Siddharth Malhotra. The also has Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani.

The movie had opened to some mixed to positive response from the fans and audience, the movie also had decent opening but unfortunately we see a major drop on Monday. The movie has collected only 1.85 crore on Monday which was yesterday and which was a working day, the movie has failed the crucial Monday test and we see a major drop in the collection of the movie.

Also read Tiger Shroff bought a Rs 7.50 Crore property in Pune, Leases it for a staggering amount

Well the total collection made by the movie is 18.7 crore net in India and the movie has made around 23 crore at the global level. Well we were expecting more looking at the production house of Dharma Productions and looking at the amazing star value like Siddharth Malhotra. Indeed the collections of the movie has been slow downed amd what do you think can be the reason.

What are your views on these collection of the movie Yodha, and how did you like the movie, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Farhan Akhtar to make his appearance in big screen, film to go floors in July