Tiger Shroff bought a Rs 7.50 Crore property in Pune, Leases it for a staggering amount

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is juggling several projects right now, recently paid an incredible Rs 7.50 crore for a Pune house. The actor, if sources are to be believed, has already rented out the property and has no plans to relocate to the neighboring territory.

Tiger has leased the premises to a beverage firm for an astounding Rs 3.50 lakh a month, according to documents that Zapkey was able to get.

According to sources, Tiger paid an incredible stamp duty of Rs 52.50 lakh to ASN Properties Private Limited on March 5th to purchase the property. The property, which spans 4,248 square feet, is situated in Pune's Hadapsar neighborhood.

The Heropanti actor appears to have bought the property for real estate investment purposes since he has leased it to a private company that deals in beverages.

Tiger is the proud owner of an opulent eight-bedroom condominium in Mumbai's upscale Khar neighborhood. The condo is valued at an astounding Rs 35 crore based on the current market value.

Tiger's current net worth is estimated by the media to be a staggering Rs 248 crore. Outside of movies, he makes the most of his money through brand endorsements and his chain of fitness centers throughout the city.

According to reports, the actor charges approximately Rs 3 crore for endorsements and earns close to Rs 20 crore annually. Regarding his professional life, Tiger is presently preparing for the premiere of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, his high-budget action film in which he will first co-star with Akshay Kumar.

