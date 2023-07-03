'Your work is your best PR,' says Yami Gautam

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who was last seen in the movie 'Lost', shared that she believes in giving her best and also asserted that popularity depends on good work and said that "work is your best PR".
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who was last seen in the movie 'Lost', shared that she believes in giving her best and also asserted that popularity depends on good work and said that "work is your best PR".

She responded so to a social media user who advised her to hire a good PR agency for promoting her work.

Yami worked in TV shows such as 'Chaand Ke Paar Chalo', 'Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam', and later was seen in movies such as 'Vicky Donor', 'Badlapur', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', and so on. She received a positive response for her performance in 'A Thursday' and 'Lost'. Her film 'Dasvi' also got mixed reviews. She is all set for the next, 'OMG2' opposite Akshay Kumar.

Recently a Twitter user targeted the actress and said that for her better growth in career, she needs a better PR agency.

"All Yami Gautam needs to do is hire better PR agency. It would do wonders to her career," went the tweet, to which she replied:

"I see the power of PR heavy activities/reviews/trend/perceptions/image etc which actors are relying on, and I judge no one. But I am a strong believer in 'YOUR WORK IS YOUR BEST PR'. It's a longer route but takes you the correct way.."

While many of her fans came in support of her, one of them wrote: "I still believe you are the best actress whose potential is not being used completely. Nevertheless maam don't worry some day the sun will shine."

SOURCE: IANS

