YRF comes on board as worldwide distributor for Radhe

MUMBAI: Salman Khan Films dropped the news of Yash Raj Films turning worldwide distributor for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Starring superstar Salman Khan in the lead, the Prabhu Deva-directorial also features actors Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

Taking to their Twitter handle, Salman Khan’s production house shared the news with fans. Tweeting the old poster of Radhe, featuring a clean-shaven Salman firing his gun, SKF captioned it, 'Pleased to announce that @yrf has come on board as the worldwide distributor for our film #Radhe, releasing this Eid! @BeingSalmanKhan @PDdancing @SohailKhan @atulreellife @ReelLifeProdn (sic).'

Radhe marks the third outing of Salman and Prabhu Deva since the choreographer-turned-director is helming this film post Wanted (2009) and Dabangg 3.

The story of the film has been kept under the wraps but Salman had revealed at an event earlier that it’s going to be the ‘baap of Wanted’, his previous film in which he played the character of a cop. Randeep Hooda will be playing the role of a villain in the film.

Actor Salman Khan‘s upcoming film Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai is said to be set on a huge budget with its climax scene alone costing Rs 7.5 crore.

At least that’s what the latest report in a daily suggests. As reported by Mid-Day, the climax scene of Radhe featuring Salman and Randeep Hooda has entirely been shot with chroma key technology and it has cost the makers a whopping Rs 7.5 crore.

Director Prabhudeva had imagined a lavish combat sequence for the climax of the film and when he discussed it with the team, it was found out that his imagination was surely going to add a lot of moolah to the film’s budget.

However, Salman, who’s also one of the producers of the film, didn’t shy away in shelling out money considering the potential of the climax scene.

The film will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is believed that the film is a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’ and features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.

Radhe is slated to hit the screens as Salman’s big Eid release this year.