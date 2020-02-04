Zaira Wasim voices her opinion on Kashmir situation

MUMBAI: Zaira Wasim has voiced her opinion about the current situation in Kashmir. The actress made headlines when she had taken to social media to announce her withdrawal from Bollywood. While her decision surely sparked a debate on Twitter, a few had slammed the actress for being ungrateful to films who made her a known face in India. Post the announcement, there has been a radioactive silence from Zaira’s side. But the actress surprised her fans by posting her thoughts about the current scenario.

She wrote, 'Kashmir continues to suffer and see- saw between hope and frustration। There’s a false and uneasy semblance of calmness in place of escalating despair and sorrow। Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer in a world where it is so easy to place restrictions on our liberty. Why do we have to live in world where our lives and wills are controlled, dictated and bent? Why is it so easy to have our voices silenced? Why is it so easy to curtail our freedom of expression? Why aren’t we ever allowed to voice our opinions, let alone our disprovals to decisions that are made contrary to our wishes? Why is it that instead of trying to see the cause of our view, our view is just condemned ruthfully? What is so easy to curb our voices so severely? Why can we not live simple lives without always having to wrestle and remind the world of our existence. Why is that life of a Kashmiri is just about experiencing a lifetime of crisis, blockade and disturbance so abundantly that it has taken away the recognition of normalcy and harmony from the hearts and minds?'

