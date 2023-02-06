Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer is a timepass film with a good amount of laughter, drama and emotions

MUMBAI:Laxman Utekar is known for his movies like Luka Chuppi and Mimi. Both were comedies mixed with drama and emotions. But, while Luka Chuppi was just a decent film, Mimi was simply fantastic. Now, Utekar is here with his third Hindi directorial titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which has hit the big screens today. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. So, is the film worth your time and money? Read on to find out...

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke revolves around Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Somya (Sara Ali Khan). They are married and stay in a joint family in a small house. With some relatives coming to stay at their place, they don't get the privacy of a room. Here, they dream to have their own house. But, to fulfill their dream, they need to go through a lot if hardships. Will Kapil and Somya's get fulfilled? You need to watch the film to find out.

The movie is written by Laxman Utekar, Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan. Utekar, as we revealed earlier, has narrated the film. The first half of the movie is very entertaining and there are scenes that will make you laugh out loud, especially the ones featuring Mami (Kanupriya Pandit). The first half is really impressive, but we expected the second half to be equally good as well.

After the interval, the film looks stretched and gets a bit slow. In the last 30 minutes comes the drama and the emotional part. That's where the film picks up again. But, after such an entertaining first half, we expected an equally impressive second half as well, which doesn't happen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Talking about the performances, Vicky Kaushal is damn good in the film. He proves his versatility as an actor as he performs comedy, romance, drama and emotional scenes perfectly. Sara Ali Khan really good in the comedy scenes, but she still needs to work on her emotional and dramatic performance.

In the supporting cast, it is Kanupriya Pandit who steals the show with her performance. She plays the role of Kapil's mami in the film and her comic timing is just perfect. Inaamulhaq gets some of the best scenes in the film and has performed well. Sharib Hashmi also leaves a mark with his performance in the movie. Anubha Fatehpuria as Vicky's mother is good and Himanshu Kohli is fantastic in his role as a lawyer and Vicky's friend.

The music of the film is composed by Sachin-Jigar and it is nice. Tere Vaaste will be the song that will stay with you even after the movie gets over.

Overall, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is surely a timepass film. It is full of comedy, drama and emotions. It is definitely a one-time watch.

Ratings: 3/5

