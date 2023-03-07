Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star Sara Ali Khan opens up on being loved for small town characters, says, "I am a desi girl at the core"

MUMBAI: While there's no doubt that Sara Ali Khan is the most loved actors from the younger lot of actors, what sets her apart is her ability to breathe life into small-town characters. Starting from debut with Kedarnath, the actress went on to garner immense love from the audiences for Atrangi Re, Gaslight and the recent Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. It has made it evident that she possesses a unique talent to portray relatability and authenticity in her roles, captivating audiences across the nation.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, when asked about how does she pull it off, Sara answered, “I may not have lived in rural India, but I am a desi girl at the core and am very proud of my Indianness. It’s an emotion. Even my vacations are very different, maybe that’s why people don’t like holidaying with me (laughs). If I go to Himachal [Pradesh] for five days, for instance, I will have at least six meals with the locals. I enjoy that... So if people resonated with these roles, that’s maybe because they come from an honest space,” she ends.

In her first movie, "Kedarnath," Sara played the role of Mukku, a free-spirited young woman who falls in love with a local guide amidst the backdrop of the beautiful Himalayas. In her recently released, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, she also brought a breath of fresh air to lighthearted characters. She played 'Somya', a small-town girl with dreams of making it big in the city of Indore. Soumya's character was a bundle of joy and mischief, and Sara's portrayal infused the film with infectious energy and laughter.

Understanding the essence of relatability, Sara has an innate ability to capture the nuances, dreams, and struggles of small-town characters and present them on the silver screen with honesty and empathy.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in 'Aye Watan Mere Watan', 'Murder Mubarak' and Anurag Basu's 'Metro Inn Dino'.