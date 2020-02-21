Zareen Khan reveals why Siddharth Anand chose Shimla for Bang Bang shoot

MUMBAI: With the 5th episode of Jeep Bollywood Trails, Zareen Khan is all set to help fans relive moments from the Bollywood film Bang Bang, directed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from exploring the city in a Jeep, she is also seen traveling in a 150 year-old toy train, walking the streets of Mall Road and tasting finger-licking parathas from an iconic spot which again is a part of the movie. Zareen explores the beauty of Shimla through the director, Siddharth Anand’s eyes. But did you know that before zeroing down on Shimla for Bang Bang, Sidharth Anand had different plans for the movie’s location? Read on to know more!

Before deciding on Shimla, Anand wanted to shoot in Delhi and then Kashmir. Talking about the same, he said, “Bang Bang was supposed to be shot in Kashmir. I even took my team for a recce and we loved it there. When we went to shoot 3 months later, an incident happened and we were locked down due to a curfew so we couldn’t get Hrithik and Katrina to take a flight. We came back and when we resumed work we realized that it is so volatile that we may not be able to afford to do such a setup again in Kashmir and then again not shoot. So, we stated scouting again and chanced upon Shimla”.

Further, he added, “What I liked about Shimla was the rooftops. When I looked at Shimla from a vantage point, I loved the layers of the rooftops and thought why not put the action sequences on top of the roofs which was initially to be through the house boats of Kashmir. So, Hrithik’s action is on the rooftops of Shimla in Bang Bang”.