ZEE5 is Dominating the OTT Space with a Huge Archive of Horror Movies

MUMBAI: Indian horror movies have long ditched the stereotypical storylines of excessive jump-scares and predictable plots. Bollywood movies like Ragini MMS, Raaz film series, and the 1920 film series, have significantly proven that the genre is more than typical ghost stories that everyone is long tired of. Being a leading entertainment platform for movies and web series for viewers nationwide, ZEE5 has an exclusive selection of horror movies and web series that audiences can enjoy at their fingertips from anywhere in the world.

From haunted house stories to gory killings, ZEE5 brings bone-chilling entertainment to arrest the viewer’s attention. To celebrate the evolution of the genre in Indian cinema, let’s explore how OTT players like ZEE5 are expanding their libraries with horror content across various languages.

The OTT Space and Horror Movies

As audiences are willing to explore diversified content offerings, OTT players are ramping their platforms with unique themes and stories. The art of the horror genre is an experience that audiences have embraced since the beginning of theatre. With the rise of the OTT space, the horror genre has received global attention and are at the top of everyone’s binge-watching list.

While horror movies are enjoyed by audiences of all ages and preferences, there is a shortage of quality horror movies on OTT platforms. ZEE5 bridges this gap by bringing viewers an ever-expanding archive of popular horror movies and web series that span multiple regional languages. ZEE5’s horror realm includes top-notch films and web series that are created by India’s most respected filmmakers with acting talents like Vijay Deverakonda, Prabhu Deva, Konkona Sen Sharma, and more.

A New Era of Streaming Experience

As India’s home-grown streaming platform, ZEE5 has been a trailblazer in the Indian entertainment industry. Although the streaming giant has a great selection of blockbuster Bollywood movies, it aims to move beyond regional boundaries and experiment with varied genres to bring viewers a wholesome entertainment experience. Viewers can find a selection of horror movies in more than 12 languages and browse the library of horror movies for their favourite picks.

With unprecedented traffic from tier 2 and tier 3 cities, ZEE5 brings uninterrupted entertaining horror movies from various regions under one roof. Along with popular regional blockbusters like Supertaxi, K3, and more, the streaming giant also has original programming that viewers can stream at the flick of a button. Moving towards its vision of ‘Entertainment Inclusivity’, the streaming giant has curated a selection of popular movies and web series from the genre that audiences from all walks of life can enjoy. ZEE5 also invites entries from varied filmmakers through their ‘Global Content Festival’ to promote and encourage unique stories from the genre.

Dominating the OTT Space with an Exclusive Library

Worldwide, horror has evolved as a genre, and the same can be said for the Indian cinema, thanks to OTT players like ZEE5. While the OTT space has many players, the variety of horror movies that ZEE5 offers are unmatched. From gore-filled films to dubbed content to regional masterpieces, the streaming giant has some of the genre’s most popular entries.

These movies also celebrate Indian culture by bringing stories inspired by supernatural stories, myths, and lore from within the country. With each state having their own stories of good and evil, the diversity of Indian culture proves to be an inspiration for content creators. The library of ZEE’s horror movies also includes experimental short films and true-event based stories like Bhaiyya Morey and ZEE5 Original ‘Barot House’ to lure horror fanatics all over the nation.

While the horror film genre in India has yet to explore many unchartered territories, streaming platforms like ZEE5 has opened creative outlets for filmmakers to widen their horizons and bring quality entertainment to the audiences at their convenience.