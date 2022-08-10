Zeenat Aman puts up throwback photo from 'Shalimar' to inspire Sat evening plans

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has shared a throwback picture from 1977 saying it is to inspire "evening plans" for Saturday.
MUMBAI :  Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has shared a throwback picture from 1977 saying it is to inspire "evening plans" for Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Zeenat shared a monochrome picture dressed in a neck plunging sequined dress. In the picture, she can be seen combing her hair.

She shared the picture with the caption: "Some Saturday glam to inspire your evening plans! I've seen this image of myself floating around on the Internet, and thought it would be good to add some context to it.

"The year was 1977, and the cast and crew of Krishna Shah's Shalimar had gathered at the Turf Club in Mumbai for the film's 'mahurat'. It was a packed, high-profile event and everyone was dressed to the nines.

"My glorious silver gown was created by renowned costume designer Mani Rabadi based on a design of my own making. Its plunging neckline and sleek silhouette certainly turned some heads. In fact, Mani literally sewed me into the gown to give it that exquisite fit."

Zeenat added: "We had several international actors in attendance that day, including Gina Lollobrigida. She later backed out of the production, amongst swirling rumours that we had locked horns. British actor Rex Harrison wasn't at the event, but he was in the film. One day on set, he told me - 'A beautiful girl like you should get married immediately'. I had a good laugh over that. And for the record, I think that's a terrible reason to get married.

"Shalimar didn't quite dazzle the audience, but it was a thrilling adventure all the same. We shot the film in both English and Hindi, shooting each scene twice over."

On the work front, Zeenat Aman is making her OTT debut soon with the web series 'Showstopper'.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 17:07

