Zeenat Aman says she never expected 'Chura Liya' to become an everlasting song

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recalled shooting for song "Chura Liya Hai" from the 1973 film "Yaadon Ki Baraat" after listening to the performance of "Indian Idol 13" contestant Debosmita Roy on her popular tracks.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 07:30
movie_image: 
Zeenat Aman says she never expected 'Chura Liya' to become an everlasting song

MUMBAI : Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recalled shooting for song "Chura Liya Hai" from the 1973 film "Yaadon Ki Baraat" after listening to the performance of "Indian Idol 13" contestant Debosmita Roy on her popular tracks.

The actress, who gave several hits such as "Satyam Shivam Sundaram", "Hare Rama Hare Krishna", "Qurbaani", "Dhund", "Don", "Manoranjan" and "Yaadon Ki Baarat", was known for doing unconventional roles in her era when many actresses are reluctant to take up those characters.

Zeenat said: "It is an iconic song, and in those days I did not know that the song would have such a long shelf life. You sang it beautifully. I really believe in this and I want this for you as well, and I hope you succeed in the future. I see you in the Top 3, honestly. Your innocence translates in your voice. So, I really enjoyed the performance and loved the way you sang the song."

Debosmita from Kolkata also sang "Sohni Meri Sohni" from the 1984 film "Sohni Mahiwal" starring Poonam Dhillon and Sunny Deo.

Poonam, who is also coming along with Zeenat for 'Celebrating Poonam Dhillon and Zeenat Aman' episode praised Debosmita's singing and also remembered R.D. Burman for his compositions.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are judges on "Indian Idol 13".

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE -IANS

Zeenat Aman Chura Liya Hai Yaadon Ki Baraat Indian Idol 13 Qurbaani Satyam Shivam Sundaram Dhund Don Manoranjan Yaadon ki Baarat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
'Shark Tank India 2': Footwear startup founder spurns Mittal's job offer
MUMBAI: Entrepreneur Ganesh Balakrishnan, who appeared on 'Shark Tank India 2', received a job offer from Shaadi.com...
'Deadpool 3': Jackman has 'six months' to get in shape for Wolverine
MUMBAI : Hollywood star Hugh Jackman will reprise his Wolverine character in the upcoming third installment of '...
When Naseeruddin Shah praised Arjun's performance in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'
MUMBAI :   Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor revealed how overwhelmed he was when stalwart Naseeruddin Shah appreciated his...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Akshara to meet after all these years
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Hollywood producer Jason Blum says 'RRR' will win Oscar for best film
MUMBAI: Hollywood producer Jason Blum is sure that Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' will be feted...
Recent Stories
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
When Naseeruddin Shah praised Arjun's performance in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
When Naseeruddin Shah praised Arjun's performance in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'
Yami would love to play her 'favourite actress' Madhubala in biopic
Yami would love to play her 'favourite actress' Madhubala in biopic
Shooting for 'Shehzada' song takes a toll on Kartik Aaryan's legs
Shooting for 'Shehzada' song takes a toll on Kartik Aaryan's legs
Rakul Preet Singh asserts the importance of talking about sexual health
Rakul Preet Singh asserts the importance of talking about sexual health
“It is a one-of-a-kind survival thriller” - Imran Hasnee on his movie High Tide
“It is a one-of-a-kind survival thriller” - Imran Hasnee on his movie High Tide
Here is what you need to know about Hrithik Roshan's character from his upcoming movie Fighter
Here is what you need to know about Hrithik Roshan's character from his upcoming movie Fighter