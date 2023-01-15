Zeenat Aman says she never expected 'Chura Liya' to become an everlasting song

MUMBAI : Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recalled shooting for song "Chura Liya Hai" from the 1973 film "Yaadon Ki Baraat" after listening to the performance of "Indian Idol 13" contestant Debosmita Roy on her popular tracks.

The actress, who gave several hits such as "Satyam Shivam Sundaram", "Hare Rama Hare Krishna", "Qurbaani", "Dhund", "Don", "Manoranjan" and "Yaadon Ki Baarat", was known for doing unconventional roles in her era when many actresses are reluctant to take up those characters.

Zeenat said: "It is an iconic song, and in those days I did not know that the song would have such a long shelf life. You sang it beautifully. I really believe in this and I want this for you as well, and I hope you succeed in the future. I see you in the Top 3, honestly. Your innocence translates in your voice. So, I really enjoyed the performance and loved the way you sang the song."

Debosmita from Kolkata also sang "Sohni Meri Sohni" from the 1984 film "Sohni Mahiwal" starring Poonam Dhillon and Sunny Deo.

Poonam, who is also coming along with Zeenat for 'Celebrating Poonam Dhillon and Zeenat Aman' episode praised Debosmita's singing and also remembered R.D. Burman for his compositions.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are judges on "Indian Idol 13".

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE -IANS