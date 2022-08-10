Zeenat Aman on working with Big B: We were both punctilious and punctual

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has reminisced about working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and said that part of the reason they made a good onscreen "jodi" is their shared work ethic.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 08:45
movie_image: 
punctilious and punctual

MUMBAI :Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has reminisced about working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and said that part of the reason they made a good onscreen "jodi" is their shared work ethic.

Zeenat took to Instagram, where she talked about working with Amitabh in the 1981 film 'Laawaris', which also stars Amjad Khan. The story revolves around an orphan who stumbles over reality in search for his parents.

The film became known for its song "Mere Angene Mein Tumhara Kya Kaam Hai". The second version became very popular due to Bachchan's comedic performance in drag.

The veteran actress shared a still from the film and wrote: "Laawaris was released 42 years ago on this day on 22nd May 1981. An old school Masala blockbuster, it's the story of a man born from an illicit relationship, and includes themes of love, betrayal, murder and reconciliation."

"This still is from the song "kab ke bichhde hue hum aaj". I had been visiting a friend in London, and flew directly to Kashmir to make it in time for this shoot. Director Prakash Mehra had been keeping unwell, but his excellent team of assistants stepped up to the plate."

Zeenat talked about shooting a song over two-three days "in some of the most stunning locations" she has ever been to.

"Jumpsuits were all the rage back then, and this purple set was just fabulous! (and the reason I chose this picture.)"

Going down memory lane on working with Big B, she added: "Amit ji and I have had such a long working relationship, and I think part of the reason that we made a good onscreen jodi is our shared work ethic. We were both punctilious and punctual, which anyone in the industry will agree is not quite as common amongst actors as they'd like!"

"I only ever recall him being late to set once in all those years, and boy is that a story to tell."


SOURCE-IANS

 

Zeenat Aman Amitabh Bachchan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 08:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bhagya Lakshmi: Finally! Rishi confesses his feelings to Lakshmi
MUMBAI:Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: New entry! Samar Aluwalia to create havoc in Shiv and Surili’s life
MUMBAI:Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Vidyut Jammwal on bouts of self-doubt: 'It's never a hindrance'
MUMBAI: There are just a handful of names today in Hindi cinema that have redefined genres with their performances in...
Pandya Store: OMG! Shiva takes his family to Arushi's place, Raavi returns home
MUMBAI:The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Mouni Roy gears up for Cannes debut: 'Can't wait to showcase my passion for cinema'
MUMBAI: Actress Mouni Roy is all set to make her debut at the ongoing prestigious Cannes Film Festival and said that...
Kundali Bhagya: Wow! Karan finds out about Preeta being alive; latter recollects her memory
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It currently stars Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and...
Recent Stories
Vidyut
Vidyut Jammwal on bouts of self-doubt: 'It's never a hindrance'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vidyut
Vidyut Jammwal on bouts of self-doubt: 'It's never a hindrance'
Mouni
Mouni Roy gears up for Cannes debut: 'Can't wait to showcase my passion for cinema'
an actor
Varun Dhawan feels 'Bhediya' was an experience that 'enriched' him as an actor
Ram Charan
Ram Charan talks about making Hollywood debut, India's strong culture
Vicky Kaushal
Interesting! Here’s a look at Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming movies and their latest updates
Exclusive! Afwaah actor Sumeet Vyas says, “I feel that every film has its fate”
Exclusive! Afwaah actor Sumeet Vyas says, “I feel that every film has its fate”