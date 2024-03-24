Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti open up on challenging conventions and pushing boundaries; Says ‘So that we could control our narrative’

MUMBAI: Watching a Tiger Baby movie is like entering a world where each picture serves as a journey of discovery and every story is a revelation. The innovative content development company Tiger Baby Films, founded by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, is an outstanding example of creativity. They redefine storytelling with every production, giving viewers a new outlook on life, love, and everything in between.

From the gritty streets of Mumbai in 'Gully Boy' to the glitzy high society of 'Made in Heaven,' Tiger Baby Films explores a variety of settings without ever hesitating to delve into the complexity of the human condition. With 'Dahaad,' their debut into the crime genre, they demonstrated their storytelling ability by captivating audiences with a compelling story and complex characters.

However, their adventure is far from through. With upcoming projects like 'Supermen of Malegaon,' a fictional story full of heart and imagination, and 'In Transit,' a moving documentary that sheds light on the experiences of trans and non-binary people navigating the complexities of love, Reema Kagti & Zoya Akhtar continue to push boundaries and challenge conventions.

Their innovative work has drawn attention. They were the only ones recognized in the media and entertainment category at the recent renowned event, which is evidence of their unmatched contributions to this industry. Reema admitted her gratitude and stated, "It's such an honor to be here among so many distinguished women. Big thank you!"

Even though Zoya received the esteemed honor as well, she continued, " Thank you to the Express group for this. We started our company, Tiger Baby, so that we could control our narrative and tell our story, and hopefully platform stories of people that are like-minded to us. So to be validated for that, in a group with such amazing women, is very gratifying. Thank you very much."

Credit- Filmibeat