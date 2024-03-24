Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti open up on challenging conventions and pushing boundaries; Says ‘So that we could control our narrative’

The innovative content development company Tiger Baby Films, founded by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, is an outstanding example of creativity. They redefine storytelling with every production, giving viewers a new outlook on life, love, and everything in between.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/24/2024 - 09:15
movie_image: 
Zoya

MUMBAI: Watching a Tiger Baby movie is like entering a world where each picture serves as a journey of discovery and every story is a revelation. The innovative content development company Tiger Baby Films, founded by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, is an outstanding example of creativity. They redefine storytelling with every production, giving viewers a new outlook on life, love, and everything in between.

Also read: OMG! Zoya Akhtar blames media for nepotism as half of The Archies cast gets ignored

From the gritty streets of Mumbai in 'Gully Boy' to the glitzy high society of 'Made in Heaven,' Tiger Baby Films explores a variety of settings without ever hesitating to delve into the complexity of the human condition. With 'Dahaad,' their debut into the crime genre, they demonstrated their storytelling ability by captivating audiences with a compelling story and complex characters.

However, their adventure is far from through. With upcoming projects like 'Supermen of Malegaon,' a fictional story full of heart and imagination, and 'In Transit,' a moving documentary that sheds light on the experiences of trans and non-binary people navigating the complexities of love, Reema Kagti & Zoya Akhtar continue to push boundaries and challenge conventions.

Their innovative work has drawn attention. They were the only ones recognized in the media and entertainment category at the recent renowned event, which is evidence of their unmatched contributions to this industry. Reema admitted her gratitude and stated, "It's such an honor to be here among so many distinguished women. Big thank you!"

Even though Zoya received the esteemed honor as well, she continued, " Thank you to the Express group for this. We started our company, Tiger Baby, so that we could control our narrative and tell our story, and hopefully platform stories of people that are like-minded to us. So to be validated for that, in a group with such amazing women, is very gratifying. Thank you very much."

Also read: OMG! Zoya Akhtar blames media for nepotism as half of The Archies cast gets ignored

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit- Filmibeat

Zoya Akhtar Reema Kagti Bollywood Auditions Assistant Directors filmmaking collaboration Bombay Boys Gully Boy Made In Heaven Tiger Baby Films Dahaad TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/24/2024 - 09:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gives importance to Shah family, Adhya feels humiliated
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
Sidharth Malhotra shares fond memories of his first paycheck from an advertisement; Says ‘Uss waqt humare waqt ki itni hi keemat thi’
MUMBAI : Among the most attractive and accomplished actors working today is Sidharth Malhotra. With his outstanding...
Jhanak Spoiler: Shrishti embarrasses Jhanak on stage
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Vicky Kaushal addresses Sam Bahadur vs Animal clash; Says ‘It was not the quintessential masala film’
MUMBAI: Despite the clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal during the time of Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal remained...
Holi 2024: Sholay, Mohabbatein, Darr and other movies with memorable Holi songs
MUMBAI: The most loved festival of colour; Holi is just around the corner and we see a few posts where people and...
Udne Ki Asha Spoiler: Sachin gets arrested by the police, is unable to get away
MUMBAI: Udne Ki Asha starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Hasora is a promising new show which is all set to launch on Star...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra shares fond memories of his first paycheck from an advertisement; Says ‘Uss waqt humare waqt ki itni hi keemat thi’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra shares fond memories of his first paycheck from an advertisement; Says ‘Uss waqt humare waqt ki itni hi keemat thi’
Vicky
Vicky Kaushal addresses Sam Bahadur vs Animal clash; Says ‘It was not the quintessential masala film’
Sholay
Holi 2024: Sholay, Mohabbatein, Darr and other movies with memorable Holi songs
Vaibhav
Article 370: Actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi DEFENDS the film; Says ‘Don’t see it as a propaganda’
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff confesses having his first girlfriend at 25; Varun Dhawan hinted at the actress's name!
Aishwarya
Aishwarya Rai revealed why she couldn't accept Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Bajirao Mastani' opposite Salman Khan; Says ‘I was in hospital with…’