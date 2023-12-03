'Zwigato' has made Kapil Sharma empathetic for challenges delivery boys face

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 14:15
movie_image: 
Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: Ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma spoke about his upcoming film 'Zwigato' and the challenges of playing the role of a delivery boy. He also shared that the character had him realised how tough life is for delivery boys, and that he has become more empathetic towards them.

He shared: "I understood how difficult the struggles of delivery boys can be, especially after doing this film. I remember once when my wife Ginni had ordered a cake, it got spoiled during the delivery process. The delivery boy assured her that he would bring a new cake to replace it in 15 minutes. Ginni came to me and told me about this and after finding out about the same, I became hesitant and stopped the delivery boy from going back to get a new cake."

He added that sending the delivery boy back to bring a new cake may result in a deduction from his salary.

"I was concerned that there might be a chance of his salary getting deducted if he did so. This movie made me realise the challenges that delivery boys face on a daily basis, and I have learned to appreciate their hard work and dedication even more. I am not saying tip them, but I am just saying that we can at least say a thank you with respect and that will make them happy."

Kapil, who will be seen playing the role of a delivery boy in his upcoming film, 'Zwigato', shared further that it is important to understand that the delivery boys work day and night to serve others and they should be treated properly. He has learned a lot about the life of these delivery agents after working in this film.

'Zwigato' director Nandita Das and Kapil's co-actor Shahana Goswami are coming on his show to promote the film.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS

Kapil Sharma Zwigato Shahana Goswami Nandita Das Kapil Sony Entertainment Television The Kapil Sharma Show Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 14:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad remembers his moments with Sahiba
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Many new shows are starting up and some are...
Shraddha Kapoor on her social media presence: I can share my real zone
MUMBAI:Be it videos of her gorging on 'vada pavs', chilling with her father-actor Shakti Kapoor or just sharing morning...
Madhuri Dixit’s Mother Snehlata Dixit Passed Away At Age 90!
MUMBAI: Legendary Superstar Madhuri Dixit’s mother Snehalata Dixit has passed away at the age of 90.While not many...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Chutki leaves the house; Shweta swears not to spare the Pandyas
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Recent Stories
Shraddha Kapoor on her social media presence: I can share my real zone
Shraddha Kapoor on her social media presence: I can share my real zone

Latest Video

Related Stories
Shraddha Kapoor on her social media presence: I can share my real zone
Shraddha Kapoor on her social media presence: I can share my real zone
Krishna Shroff
Krishna Shroff: I would be so happy for my brother to be with someone like Huma
Mohit Anand
Mohit Anand shares working experience with Aditya Roy Kapoor in 'Gumraah'
Shreyas Talpade
I would like to go back in time and celebrate Holi: Shreyas Talpade
Ranbir
Ranbir analyses himself: I am a sulker, but I eventually forgive and forget
Ranbir
Ranbir analyses himself: I am a sulker, but I eventually forgive and forget