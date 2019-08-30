The Upcoming sports Biopic "Jungle Cry" is based on Dr. Achyuta Samanta, know the unknown facts about him!

Abhay Deol who was last seen in the movie chopsticks will now be seen essaying the role of Coach Rudraksh Jena, in an upcoming biopic, ‘The jungle cry.’ This movie is based on the life of DR. Achuyata Samantha, founder of the KISS- Kalinga institute of social science which provides free accommodation, food, healthcare and education from class 1 to post-graduation with vocal training to more than 30,000 thousand tribal and orphan kids.

As a child, Dr.Samantha lost his dad in a tragic train accident and thereafter, struggled with his mother to makes ends meet. He grew up to be a professor and adopted 2 kids with his first salary, and provided them proper education and a better life. With his second salary, he went on to adopt 2 more kids, and later on, went ahead to start KISS.

The film tells the story of 12 tribal kids playing football, who was noticed by Paul Walsh, working in The British Commission, who then went up to Dr.Samantha, seeking permission to let the kids play The International rugby tournament. These kids then went on to learn the game from scratch and also won all the 4 under 14 tournaments.

Emily Shah, who is also making her debut with this film opposite Abhay, will be seen playing the role of a UK based physiotherapist.

Before her debut, Emily has also assisted and worked as a stunt director with Hollywood films like Captain America, Fast and furious and many more.

A country where cricket is worshipped naturally overlooked the achievements of these young kids due to the then-ongoing India Pakistan T20 match. ‘The Jungle cry’, which is produced by Prashant Shah and directed by Sagar Ballary aims at creating awareness about all the discrimination the country sees on the grounds of caste, and how any other sports, if not cricket, is overlooked.