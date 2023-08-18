Woah! Gadar 2 to release on OTT in THIS time of the year

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is creating waves at the box office, and the film has raked in rupees 300 crore in the second weekend of its release at the box office. The superstar's film is unstoppable.

And only if those who haven't watched the film in theatres yet, which seems unlikely, are waiting to witness this blockbuster on OTT, then the wait is going to be super long. Well, the makers have not yet decided to release the film on OTT anytime soon.

Usually, after four weeks of release, the film is released on OTT, but the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is different, and the numbers speak for themselves, so there is a huge possibility that the OTT release will be delayed.

As per reports in TOI, the makers are planning to drop Gadar 2 on OTT during Diwali time, as seeing the massive success of the film in the theatres, the makers haven't even thought about OTT plans.

The co-producer of the film quoted to TOI that it is going to be a wait of at least two months as they haven't yet finalised anything on the same.

Gadar 2 is creating a storm at the box office and has beaten mammoth films like Pathaan, Baahubali 2, and KGF 2. With its entry into the 300 crore club, it has become the 12th film to achieve this milestone, and there is more to come.

In an interview, trade expert Komal Nahta claimed that Gadar 2's lifetime business will be at least 450 crore and might go beyond 500–550 crore. Sunny Deol is beaming with joy after witnessing the massive success and is celebrating each day.

