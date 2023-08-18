Woah! Gadar 2 to release on OTT in THIS time of the year

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is creating waves at the box office, and the film has raked in rupees 300 crore in the second weekend of its release at the box office. The superstar's film is unstoppable.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 13:30
movie_image: 
Gadar 2

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is creating waves at the box office, and the film has raked in rupees 300 crore in the second weekend of its release at the box office. The superstar's film is unstoppable. 

Also read - Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer beats Dangal; Akshay Kumar’s film continues to be stable

And only if those who haven't watched the film in theatres yet, which seems unlikely, are waiting to witness this blockbuster on OTT, then the wait is going to be super long. Well, the makers have not yet decided to release the film on OTT anytime soon. 

Usually, after four weeks of release, the film is released on OTT, but the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is different, and the numbers speak for themselves, so there is a huge possibility that the OTT release will be delayed.

As per reports in TOI, the makers are planning to drop Gadar 2 on OTT during Diwali time, as seeing the massive success of the film in the theatres, the makers haven't even thought about OTT plans. 

The co-producer of the film quoted to TOI that it is going to be a wait of at least two months as they haven't yet finalised anything on the same.

Gadar 2 is creating a storm at the box office and has beaten mammoth films like Pathaan, Baahubali 2, and KGF 2. With its entry into the 300 crore club, it has become the 12th film to achieve this milestone, and there is more to come. 

Also read -Exclusive! Manoj Desai reveals if Gadar 2 will be able to break the record of Pathaan, “If Gadar 2 does well this week...”

In an interview, trade expert Komal Nahta claimed that Gadar 2's lifetime business will be at least 450 crore and might go beyond 500–550 crore. Sunny Deol is beaming with joy after witnessing the massive success and is celebrating each day.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    
 

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 13:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! After Gadar 2, Tiger vs Pathaan to have a Pakistan angle?
MUMBAI: Tiger 3 is the film all Salman Khan fans are looking forward to. After Jawan and Salaar, it is the big actioner...
Pandya Store: Noteworthy! Dhawal goes to meet Amresh in jail, Suman’s doubt becomes a big clue for Natasha
MUMBAI:  The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Hottie! Check out the times Hritiqa Chheber raises the temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Hritiqa Chheber is an Indian actress from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, who started her career with modeling and...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Samar wants Dimpy to apologize to the Shah family, Dimpy even more determined
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Harsh Rajput reveals if he is interested in doing reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi; shares his views on how he handles social media
MUMBAI: Harsh Rajput is a well-known actor in the entertainment world who has been slowly rising up to become one of...
Katha Ankahee: Amazing! Katha comes dancing, Viaan amazed
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Pathaan
Woah! After Gadar 2, Tiger vs Pathaan to have a Pakistan angle?
Latest Video