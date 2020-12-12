Year Ender 2020: List of movies that managed to do big in cinema halls in 2020 in pre lockdown phase

MUMBAI: Due to the novel coronavirus and lockdown all over the globe, we have seen different industries and sectors were adversely affected and we see zero business for all. The same thing we have seen in Bollywood, Box office of India have witnessed a very handful of releases this year until the lockdown was announced towards the end of March 2020, but in this span of 3 months (Jan, Feb, March) there were few movies which were released and id well and the Box office and managed to entertain the audiences at the initial year.

Today lets us see those movies which witnessed big-screen releases this year and managed to make it big on Box Office.

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior

At the beginning month of the year 2020 we have seen this Magnum opus movie, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior which had talents like Ajay Dengn, Saif Ali Khan, and Sharad Kelkar in the lead, the movie not only managed to grabbed the eyeballs of the fans all over but also was a great office success, the direction by Om Raut was highly applauded and the performances of the lead were also the talk of the toan and was loved by all. The movie became the highest grosser of the year.

Baaghi 3

Another movie which managed to do well at the box office before lockdown this year was Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3, the Baaghi franchise is no doubt one of the most loved franchises and the actor is seen raising the action level every time with another sequel and this what we saw in this 3rd installment too, the actor was praised for his immense action and stunts but the movie got a mixed reaction from fans all over and critics but the movie made it big on Box office.

ALSO READ – (Did you know once Parveen Babi approached the police & accused Amitabh Bachchan of attempting to kill her, READ MORE)

Street Dancer 3D

Starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapor, Nora Fatehi and few others, this 3 installment of dance movie ABCD was loved by the fans this year and was one of the most talked-about movies of 2002, though the movie was criticized for its flat storyline and received mixed reviews, overall the movie managed to do big at Box office.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was one of such movies which were loved by the fans all over this year, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, the movie was loved for its hilarious comic situations and great performances by the leads and Khuranna for his choice of scripts.

Malang

This multi starrer thriller which was offered by Mohit Suri this was one of the loved movies, and was given thumbs up by the fans, the movie faced criticism on its storyline and screenplay and got mixed reactions all over, but still managed to get love from the fans all over, and the chemistry between Adi and Disha was loved by the fans.

Well, these were few Bollywood movies that got lucky to get theatrical run this year before the period of Pandemic and lockdown in India, well having said that there were few releases to this year which were box office washout completely like, Love Aaj Kal, Thappad, Panga, Chhapaak, Jawani Janeman.

Now in the phase of unlocking we see a few more releases towards the end of the year but the Box office collection and the attraction of the audience will take time as the cinema halls are recently opened.

What are your views on this year’s theatrical releases which are mentioned above, which one you loved the most?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer romantic film to begin in April 2021, READ MORE)