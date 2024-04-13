Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television and now in the upcoming episode as shocker news for Anupama as she would come to know that Yashdeep's restaurant gets shut.

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

These days, the show's track focuses on quite an interesting narrative, where Anupama has broken her marriage with Anuj and has settled in the USA and now Anupama and Anuj have met each other and now she is fighting the complexity of their marriage.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Anuj left ran towards Anupama and left Shruti and Adhya behind which angers little Anu and she insults Anupamaa.

In the upcoming episode, Anupamaa and the workers at the cafe would be shocked to know that the restaurant is shut and sealed by the bank as Yashdeep didn't inform the workers about it.

Everyone breaks down and doesn't know how to react especially Anupama doesn't know to react and things fall apart for her and she is devastated with the news and she vocuhes to fight back to get the restaurant.

The workers of the show blame Yashdeep for not informing them and call him selfish but Anupama tells them to calm down and that they need to speak Yashdeep and see.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Anupama gains back the restaurant.

