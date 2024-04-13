Anupamaa SPOILER: What! Yashdeep's restaurant gets shut; leaves Anupama jobless

Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television and now in the upcoming episode as shocker news for Anupama as she would come to know that Yashdeep's restaurant gets shut.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/13/2024 - 11:57
Yashdeep

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

These days, the show's track focuses on quite an interesting narrative, where Anupama has broken her marriage with Anuj and has settled in the USA and now Anupama and Anuj have met each other and now she is fighting the complexity of their marriage.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Anuj left ran towards Anupama and left Shruti and Adhya behind which angers little Anu and she insults Anupamaa.

In the upcoming episode, Anupamaa and the workers at the cafe would be shocked to know that the restaurant is shut and sealed by the bank as Yashdeep didn't inform the workers about it.

ALSO READ - Anupamaa SPOILER: Finally! Anupama will have no choice but to walk out of the competition

Everyone breaks down and doesn't know how to react especially Anupama doesn't know to react and things fall apart for her and she is devastated with the news and she vocuhes to fight back to get the restaurant.

The workers of the show blame Yashdeep for not informing them and call him selfish but Anupama tells them to calm down and that they need to speak Yashdeep and see.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Anupama gains back the restaurant.

What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Anupamaa SPOILER: Oh No! Anupama and Adhya get injured

 

 

Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Sagar Parekh Nishi Saxena Mehul Nisar Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Nidhi Shah Rupali Ganguly Adhik Mehta Rohit Bakshi Ashlesha Sawant Apra Mehta Aman Maheshwari TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/13/2024 - 11:57
Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bigg Boss Season 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal gets attacked; watch video

MUMBAI: Anurag Dobhal rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Season 17 and the audience loved the…

Do Aur Do Pyaar: Vidya Balan and Ileana D’Cruz’s film reportedly received a U/A certificate from CBFC

MUMBAI: On April 19, the Bollywood film Do Aur Do Pyaar which stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi,…

Vahbiz Dorabjee talks about her Kashmir trip; says, "Every minute spent in Kashmir is indeed breathtaking and mesmerizing"

MUMBAI: Renowned for her poise and charisma, Vahbiz Dorabjee has left an indelible mark with her…

5 Reasons why the Trailer of Dil Dosti Dilemma has us Hooked!

MUMBAI: Get ready for the ultimate summer binge with Dil Dosti Dilemma! Anushka Sen's portrayal of…

Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti shares a sweet birthday message for Aishwarya Khare, ‘you add value to everybody's life…’; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI : Rohit Suchanti has come a long way in his career. Rohit Suchanti is currently…

Animal actress Tripti Dimri sizzles in her new photoshoot; check her out in a backless outfit

MUMBAI: Tripti Dimri rose to fame with her role and performance in the 2023 blockbuster movie…

Recent Stories
Vidya
Do Aur Do Pyaar: Vidya Balan and Ileana D’Cruz’s film reportedly received a U/A certificate from CBFC
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Imlie
Imlie SPOILER: OH NO! Imlie slaps Surya
Parineetii
Parineetii Spoiler: OH NO! Neeti accuses Shelly of misconduct
PArineetii
Parineetii Spoiler: WOW! Sanju and Parineet completes the pheras despite Neeti's best efforts
ANUPMAA
Anupamaa SPOILER: Wow! Dimpy invites Anuj for her wedding with Tittu
Angad
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: OH NO! Angad does not let Garry to notice Sahiba
Natasha
Pandya Store SPOILER: Oh No! Natasha warns Shesh not to move Suman out of the hospital