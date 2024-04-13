Akka Saheb will come to know about this and she will be confused as to what she should do. Later, she will ask Ishaan to make this sacrifice for Chinmany.

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with lots of interesting twists and turns. The show has taken a generational leap after Sai and Virat's tragic death and the audience is now excited to see Savi and Vinayak all grown up.

After the leap, the character of Savi is played by Bhavika Sharma while Ishaan and Reeva are played by Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh respectively.

Also Read:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Savi gives Chinmay a TIGHT SLAP!

We earlier reported that Chinmay has come to India and not with good intent. He is not willing to come home and visit Akka Saheb. Chinmay will tell Yashwant Rao that if he wants him to come home, Ishaan will have to be kicked out of the house and Yashwant Rao is not willing to sacrifice Ishaan. Akka Saheb will come to know about this and she will be confused as to what should she do.

Later, she will ask Ishaan to make this sacrifice for Chinmany.

It will be interesting to see if Ishaan leaves and Chinmay comes back home? Also Savi’s move will be an interesting twist.

Earlier we reported that Shikha goes to meet Chinmayi secretly and keeps this secret from Bhonsale family too. However Savi knows that Shikha had gone to meet someone and wants to know the real reason behind the clash of Chinmayi where she can fix the problem in her way and her style.

Also Read:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: What! Savi will see Chinmay and Shikha together

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, OTT and the Hindi movies.